Edward Zattin, Aged 18, he was pronounced dead Thursday night, on 23 February, by the doctors of the neurosurgical resuscitation department of the Padua hospital. The boy, from Este, a large town in the lower Padua area, he had fallen ill the night before, during a boxing training. A fourth-year accounting student at the Atestino institute, Edoardo had arrived at the hospital in conditions that immediately seemed very serious: as the hours went by, the clinical picture worsened, up to the declaration of brain death.

Illness and rescue Edoardo, since last autumn, practiced boxing in an amateur form (forms, techniques and simulated strikes, without fighting); he had enrolled in the Move gym in Monselice, Este’s “twin” town, in September. Right there, the boy was training on Wednesday: around 10pm the illness turned out to be fatal. During a break in training – present two instructors and a dozen trainees – Edoardo he allegedly blew his nose, only to collapse to the ground immediately afterwards, unconscious. First aid came from the instructors, then the young athlete was loaded onto an ambulance which left from the nearby hospital in Schiavonia: here the medical staff, faced with a complicated clinical picture, decided to transport him to Padua.

The investigation According to the hospital report, the Padua prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the case, for the moment without suspects or hypotheses of crime. The judiciary will almost certainly order the autopsy to understand what caused the fatal illness. Being an athlete, the medical documentation which, by law, must accompany the sporting practice will also be evaluated.