Padua joins the Pharmercure digital pharmacies network

Padua joins the Pharmercure network: the Made in Italy digital platform that connects customers and pharmacies through the home delivery of prescription medicines, parapharmaceuticals and all other health products.

Home medicines

The path of innovation was chosen by the Ciato pharmacy in via Fabrici Girolamo d’Acquapendente in Padua, which can now count on a service created as a support to pharmacists and users, to counteract unsafe digital purchases and develop new protection tools especially the most fragile. Recently, for example, Pharmercure has launched a new service for recurring orders of medicines and parapharmaceuticals, an initiative aimed at promoting therapeutic adherence in patients with chronic diseases. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), in fact, in these cases, adherence to therapies does not exceed 50% on average in developed countries.

How does it work

Simply go to pharmercure.com to have the products and medicines prescribed by your doctor delivered to your home, or anywhere else, by setting the desired delivery frequency, based on your therapeutic needs. You pay on delivery with POS, cash or Satispay and the first order is free. The whole process is controlled by the pharmacist, who checks every time the adherence of the medicines to those prescribed, as well as the correctness of the prescriptions loaded. Underlines Maurizio Campia, CEO and co-founder of Pharmercure: «We are happy with this new entry and we are working to further expand our network in Veneto. Pharmacies are confirming their role as the first health center in the area and from this point of view Pharmercure can help them get in touch with citizens by offering new services to all user groups, with particular attention to those suffering from chronic diseases”.

Pharmercure

The idea of ​​pharmaceutical delivery was developed in 2018 by Maurizio Campia (CEO), Gianluca Abate (CTO), Thomas Pullin (CFO) and Federico Mecca, within the Startup Creation Lab of the University of Turin. The business model puts local pharmacies in contact with customers via an advanced platform. A reality that since its inception has exceeded 2.5 million euros transacted. There are currently 150 partner pharmacies and almost 12 million citizens covered by the service.







