Padua, malfunctioning cardiac defibrillators: controls for 600 patients

“Medtronic is notifying healthcare professionals about a rare possible reduction or lack of shock energy delivery during high voltage therapy in implantable defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices manufactured with glass insulation, including those currently available. Through April 10, 2023 Medtronic has identified 27 devices out of approximately 816,000 distributed i worldwide (0.003%) who experienced low- or no-energy therapy related to the behavior described in this communication. Medtronic has not received any reports of deaths related to this behavior – specifies the company -. Under current programming, devices may have an increased risk, estimated at 0.02% at 5 years of reduced or no energy output. In some cases, a persistent 50% decrease in all lead pacing impedances may be experienced, however lead function is not impaired.

In short, the situation would be under control, as can be seen from the continuation of the communication: “Should this behavior occur, pacing, sensing, episode recognition, antitachycardia pacing, battery longevity and telemetry remain functional . Chance of low or no energy therapy is 0.002% at five years and 0.005% at nine years , in line with the historical performance of the devices». And in fact in the attached recommendations Medtronic warns: «Preventive replacement of the device is not recommended. The risk of death for patients after reprogramming is 0.001% at 9 years and is lower than the risk of death due to complications associated with the replacement.”

The company and the manufacturer

The advice is from reprogram the defibrillatorto minimize the risk of malfunction. 36,000 devices have been implanted in Italy described and the Padua hospital is among the centers that have used them the most. «We talked about it last Friday, after receiving a warning call from Medtronic – they say in Cardiology – but no written and official communication has yet arrived. Neither to us nor to the Region. However, the problem is minimal, it would affect one patient out of every 30,000 and only those with a certain type of programming, therefore 1% of the defibrillator carriers in question. Clinically the situation is of little relevance, however, now it is a question of understanding whether it is better to double-check all the patients to whom the Medtronic device has been implanted since 2017 or only those subject to a particular programming of the same and therefore potentially at risk. In the first case we would have to re-evaluate 500/600 patients and they are not a few”. «Device manufacturers always put their hands forward, they don’t want to take risks – reveals Dr. Claudio Bilato, regional president of the National Association of hospital cardiologists – alerts are daily, the control machine is important and widespread. Two cases in the world of malfunctioning garrison are enough and they all have to be re-evaluated. It is an extra safety for the patients ». Medtronic advises affected departments to instruct defibrillator wearers to contact them “if they receive high voltage therapy or if they hear a beeping sound coming from their device.” And to “verify that the energy supplied is consistent with that programmed”.