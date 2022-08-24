3,119 are enrolled in the entrance test of the Faculty of Medicine of Padua on 6 September. A figure that marks a slight, but significant increase compared to the 2,968 subscribers in 2021. This year 340 places will be available in the city of the Saint, 88 in Treviso. As for the section in English, there will be 748 students registered for the test, with a total of 76 places. Numbers that confirm the centrality of the University of Padua in Italy and that are read with favor and, at the same time, prudence by the president of the board of the School of Medicine and Surgery Stefano Merigliano: “Let’s start from an assumption – he underlines – a doctor must have spaces in hospitals and must follow a path and an organization that we have taken to the maximum possible. We’ve increased the number of medical posts in Padua by almost 20 percent, but a quality tree doesn’t straighten up in a single day. It takes planning and resources. By law we need a certain number of lecturers for students, to open a course there must be a certain number of lecturers. We need to plan and be aware ».





To the controversy Meriglianoknown for not having mince words, does not give up a pinch of controversy: “Who has cut the scholarships of specialty schools for years – he asks rhetorically? If you don’t plan, you don’t go anywhere, we have reached a point of no return. Why don’t we find anesthetists? I’ll answer you: pbecause the workload is inhumane and because a grueling work with frightening hours is paid as much as that of an ophthalmologist. Last year we made huge numbers of emergency medicine positions available and half of those positions went uncovered. Out of 90 places available in anesthesia and resuscitation we have covered 72. And why is this? Because doctors are aware of being mistreated, underpaid and used as meat for slaughter ». See also Psychologist Bonus 2022, how to get up to 600 euros: ask questions

For future doctors Merigliano launches a message to the members of the next 6 September: «Being a doctor is a beautiful job – he underlines – it is a profession of sacrifice and service. A patient heals himself even with a smile, he heals himself by listening to him. Empathy, ethics and professionalism must guide our profession. Many people, on the other hand, choose this path only because they want a safe place ». Closing with a participatory remembrance of the beginnings of the professional adventure: «I was a doctor conducted – Merigliano remembers – in Conco, near Lusiana, on the Asiago plateau. I drove 5,000 kilometers in forty days, but that period was for me the greatest joy and professional satisfaction of my career. I would like everyone, including those approaching this profession, to recover the human dimension of the profession. You can’t visit via zoom, you can’t tell a 42-year-old person that he has cancer via zoom. You have to look him in the eye and give him hope. The essence of being a doctor revolves around this concept ».