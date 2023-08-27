Padua Opens Second Gym to Accommodate 28 Arriving Migrants

Another 28 Migrants Arrive, Second Gym Opens in Padua

Padua, Italy – The arrival of another 28 migrants has prompted the opening of a second gymnasium in Padua to accommodate the refugees. The migrants are expected to arrive in two groups on the 27th and 28th of August. The Padua Committee of the Italian Red Cross has been working diligently to set up the temporary accommodation facility since yesterday afternoon.

The San Benedetto da Norcia agricultural school’s sports facility, located in via Cave, will be transformed to house the migrants. Thirty cots will be positioned in the multi-purpose field for basketball and volleyball, with 24 migrants staying in the gym and 4 minors in a protected area.

Dr. Giampietro Rupolo, president of the Italian Red Cross in Padua, stated, “We will set up 30 cots out of the estimated 28 asylum seekers who should most likely arrive from Sicily. Since ours is the only association structured for these emergencies, we have placed ourselves at the disposal of the local authorities for the reception of refugees. In addition to setting up the spaces for the night, we support the cooperatives that manage hospitality, guaranteeing health security.”

The Red Cross has also been active in setting up temporary accommodation in the Falconetto gymnasium in via Durighello in the Dropouts district of Padua and the municipal gymnasium in via Montecchia in Feriole di Selvazzano. Colleagues from the Committee have taken action in the Selvazzano Red Cross. They are also present in Feriole, providing healthcare services.

Deputy principal Oscar D’Agostino confirmed the preparations but did not have exact information about the arrival time of the 28 migrants via Cave from the Lampedusa hotspot. It is expected that three buses carrying around 150 migrants will arrive in Veneto. The first group is expected this afternoon. A social cooperative will manage the accommodation.

The Levante cooperative currently operates in the Falconetto gymnasium, where 32 refugees remain out of the original 40 seats. In Feriole, the Orizzonti cooperative is taking care of the 32 refugees who have been there since Monday, August 21st. Thirteen migrants have left for temporary hubs, while nine young individuals between the ages of 20 and 28 were sent to the municipality of Torreglia and are staying in a villa in via Abate Barbieri owned by an entrepreneur from Abano Terme. The villa has been opened as an Extraordinary Reception Centre (Cas).

The Tucso social cooperative of Battaglia Terme manages the facility in Torreglia. The mayor of the municipality, Marco Rigato, stated, “We have been assured that all have undergone the first health screening. As far as we are concerned, we are monitoring the situation also to understand how long they will stay in that structure in the middle of the woods, 3 kilometers away from the town.” In an effort to combat the heat in the gyms, the municipality of Feriole has installed fans. Some migrants take walks in the neighborhood during the cooler hours.

