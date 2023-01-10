Home Health Padua. Pneumonia, it’s a boom in hospitalizations. The expert: «Climate and smog influence»
Health

Padua. Pneumonia, it’s a boom in hospitalizations. The expert: «Climate and smog influence»

by admin
Padua. Pneumonia, it’s a boom in hospitalizations. The expert: «Climate and smog influence»

PADUA – After a record 2022, the new year also begins under a blanket of smog. As the air reaches high levels of pollution, hospitalizations increase pneumonia. In recent weeks, the respiratory physiopathology ward of the Padua University Hospital has always been full: out of the 23 available beds, at least twenty are occupied by patients with acute phase respiratory problems and the remainder by cancer patients. «Unlike past years – explains Professor Andrea Vianello, director of the Operational Unit – we see many pneumonia, of three types: from Covid, from the flu virus and from Pneumococcus. Apart from Covid, there is a big recovery in infectious and bacterial pneumonia. But also exacerbations of bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The first cause is the non-use of masks, then there is the climate and pollution. We know that climatic conditions greatly affect respiratory health because they open the door for viruses or bacteria to enter”. In winter there are about 60 patients hospitalized every month.

The therapy

«It is a demanding winter season from a respiratory point of view – underlines Professor Vianello – There are also many critical pictures linked to the flu virus, especially among the elderly. I remember that the best way to do prevention is to get vaccinated against the flu ». Fortunately, however, the weapons to fight it are there. «The flu is the only respiratory disease of viral origin that has its own specific therapy – declares Vianello -, unlike Covid. For some years now, we have had a specific antiviral available to treat influenza-induced pneumonia.

See also  Wi-Fi networks, housewives at risk of "wardriving"? Here's how to protect them

The risks

The respiratory system is the target organ of toxic substances circulating in the air. Several epidemiological and experimental studies have confirmed that air pollution in cities can be attributed significant shares of morbidity and mortality from neoplasms, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and allergic diseases. According to the Ministry of Health, future projections on climate variability suggest an increase in these effects in the coming decades. «Starting from the fact that caution is always needed in interpreting the facts – concludes Vianello – we can say that climate change and chronic exposure to pollutants negatively affect the health of patients and thus contribute to the worsening of their conditions. The advice is to avoid going around at times of the day when there is more vehicular traffic and to ventilate the internal rooms early in the morning ».

You may also like

Narrative medicine, the book SEI also speaks Vicenza....

What is the best time to go to...

Cooking lunch or dinner at home can be...

Udine, 28-year-old medical guard attacked during the shift:...

We activate the co-presence of hospital and territorial...

Anaao: “Enough violence against healthcare workers, the Minister...

Give diabetic patients fee waiver for Oct Macula...

The ideal diet to lose weight after the...

How to detox and get back in shape...

the risk of increased infections and the vaccine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy