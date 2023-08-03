PaiaryS Festival: Promoting Well-being through Art and Integrative Medicine

Title: “PaiaryS Festival Promotes Well-being Through Integrative Medicine and Arts”

Next Sunday, August 6, the PaiaryS Festival will be taking place, offering a unique opportunity for individuals to laugh, learn, and prioritize their well-being. The event, organized by the PAI school of social arts and the AryS Center for Integrative Medicine, will feature various forms of art including music, singing, theater, and murga. Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to witness the enlightening play, “¡Me rendo! Boost your health with humor,” presented by Pablo Aguirrezábal and Dr. Paula Díaz Stojich.

One of the festival’s focal points will be the concept of integrative medicine. Dr. Díaz Stojich explains that this approach views individuals as a whole rather than separating physical, emotional, and cognitive dimensions. Integrative medicine combines conventional medical tools with complementary therapies, including ancient practices like meditation, yoga, and medicinal plants, as well as contemporary techniques like biodecoding.

Another important aspect of integrative medicine is the emphasis on natural practices to enhance health. These encompass various elements like consuming wholesome food, having periods of digestive rest, engaging in art, participating in physical activity, immersing oneself in nature, maintaining proper body posture, and using positive language.

The festival will take place at the Idea Vilariño Room of the Montevideo Telecommunications Tower, starting at 1:00 p.m. Alongside the artistic showcases, the event will also celebrate the completion of the first Introduction Course to Integrative Medicine in AryS, honoring the health professionals who participated.

The highly anticipated play, “¡Me rendo! Boost your health with humor,” will begin at 4:00 p.m. Dr. Díaz Stojich believes that this show provides innovative ways to integrate tools and practices that promote overall health. She highlights the role of humor in facilitating empathy and enhancing the understanding and application of different knowledge.

Throughout the day, the AryS healthy store, catering to vegans, will be available for attendees. However, due to limited availability, individuals are advised to reserve tickets by calling 092 234 563.

In addition to the festival, the AryS Center is also commencing a new training course on integrative medicine this month, catering to doctors, nurses, nutritionists, psychologists, therapists, and other health professionals seeking to further their understanding and implementation of integrative medicine. More information about the training course can be found on Instagram @arys.uy.

