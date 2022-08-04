VENICE – The cooperatives that supply doctors to hospitals have now become legend. There is a professional who lives permanently at Canary Islands and who takes the plane to come and take turns in the Ulss 3. He managed to collect 66 hours straight at Emergency room, for a total of 6 thousand and 600 euros gross. Earned in less than three days.

From Naples: 6 months working, 6 months ago surfing

And then there is the case of a doctor from Naples who jumps from one intensive care unit to another throughout the Veneto with shots of 100 euros gross per hour. He spends one night in Dolo and one in Bassano, then returns to San Donà. So in a week he brings home what a hospital doctor earns in a month. He works six months a year and six months surfing. They have not seen him lately because he discovered that in South Tyrol they pay 120 euros per hour and so he hijacked his plane to Bolzano.

Responsibility in the death of a patient, the ASL of Viterbo sentenced to compensate relatives

Recruitments to be relaunched

There are so many stories. Meanwhile, hospitals are emptying of hired doctors. And if the present tells of the great escape, the future speaks of possible new gaps in the organic. «Be aware that there is another round of large retirements around the corner – warns Giovanni Leoni, president of the Venetian Medical Association -. After the generation of baby boomers, those born in the early 50s, it will be up to those of my generation and there are so many. It means that there will be new holes to cover and it will get worse and worse if the Region does not decide to put its hand to the wallet. How does? It has always been an imaginative Region and I do not think it has any difficulty in finding a way to pay more for the doctors in the emergency room, for example, who are on the front. And then we must avoid absurd shots for which the doctors who vaccinate take 80 euros gross per hour against an emergency room doctor who takes 40 in overtime and on paper should do 38 hours while he usually does 48 a week. And they are hours that are worth triple from the point of view of stress. Salaries need to be adjusted to the market and today the market says that an emergency room doctor is worth between 80 and 100 euros gross per hour. This is what cooperative doctors take. In fact, it means doubling the salaries of the medical employees of the Ulss ”. Will the extra money be able to convince young graduates to work in the hospital?

Family doctors under 200: «Never so few in the province». And there is also a lack of medical guards