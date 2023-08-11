Pain Free with Osteopathy | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

With the help of osteopathy, he was able to prevent a shoulder operation. The accident happened 20 years ago in a remote village in the French mountains. A wrong grip, a severe pain, the right shoulder was black and blue after a short time and there was no doctor in sight. The injury went untreated. Only later did Ferdinand S. learn that he had torn part of his biceps tendon in the accident. A masseur determined this – years later and therefore much too late for a treatment of the tendon. But it took a long time for Ferdinand S. to really feel the effects of this injury. In the first few years, his quality of life has not suffered significantly. “I had a loss of strength in my right arm, but no restrictions on movement,” he explains. But that has changed drastically over the years. “At some point I was always in pain, I couldn’t do certain movements at all. Five years ago I could no longer raise my arm, not get out of the back seat when driving a car, throw the ball for my dog ​​or just struggle on my own put on a jacket,” the 71-year-old, who is active in sports, describes his complaints.

His first path led him to an orthopedist, who found an asymmetry in his right shoulder, which he attributed to a ruptured biceps tendon. The biceps tendon fixes the shoulder joint. Without this support, the joint ball no longer sits properly in the socket – the shoulder becomes unstable. In the long term, this leads to severe pain and massive mobility impairments. From an orthopedic point of view, the only treatment left was a complicated operation on the shoulder joint. But that’s exactly what Ferdinand S. was afraid of. “There are two cases in my close circle of acquaintances in which similar shoulder operations have not led to a satisfactory result despite subsequent operations,” he explains his concerns. He didn’t want to take that risk. A friend finally recommended osteopathic treatment to him, “a whole new world for me,” as he says today. After an intensive initial examination, the so-called anamnesis, the osteopath Stefanie G. assured him that she could achieve a satisfactory condition for him with her treatment. “I found that very courageous. As an architect, I always think in terms of statics. That’s why I couldn’t imagine how osteopathy could help me. But Mrs. G. seemed so convincing as a personality that I trusted her,” reports Ferdinand S

However, Stefanie G. did not primarily treat the right shoulder. “Mr S. had at least 10 accidents in his life and accordingly many impairments on his body.” She identified three functional disorders in the body for the pain and restricted mobility in the right shoulder. First she treated the consequences of a double broken rib on the left. This fracture, about ten years ago, changed the statics in the thorax, which was a major factor in the overloading of the right shoulder because the shoulder was unable to heal. Next, she treated a pain syndrome in the lumbar spine. Only then did she focus on the partial tear of the biceps tendon on the right, which had caused a deformity in the area of ​​the right arm. “The humeral head was shifted forward in the shoulder joint, which restricted free movement. That’s why the humeral head hits the acromion when you raise your arm. That causes pain and limited mobility.”

Ferdinand S. quickly felt the positive effects of the treatment: the pain slowly diminished and mobility returned. But after four months he was still getting impatient. So he turned to an orthopedist again, who gave him three conventional medical treatment options: massages, injections or an operation. He shied away from the latter, so he took an injection. “The pain was almost gone afterwards, but unfortunately came back after a while,” says Ferdinand S. So he finally returned to Stefanie G..

“All in all, the treatment lasted nine months. That is unusually long and can only be due to the many injuries and traumas that Mr. S. has suffered over the course of his life,” explains the experienced osteopath. Ferdinand S. has not regretted this decision to this day. “Today I still have a bit of pain with certain movements, but I can do everything again,” he says, putting the ball in his pocket for his dog, who he’s about to take for a walk.

