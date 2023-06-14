Pain in the neck and nape, here’s what to do if it doesn’t go away

Do you have severe pain in your neck and neck? Follow these tips and find out what to do to fix your problem.

If you struggle with neck pain, your days may always be bad. We commonly talk about torticollis, but the medical term is cervicalgia. This pain is widespread and leads to stiffness in the neck, making head movement difficult. The causes are many, since there are muscles, bone structures and nerves in the neck.

This phenomenon is often caused by incorrect positions taken during work, sleep or driving. Furthermore, neck pain could also be a symptom of degeneration of the vertebrae of the upper part of the column. There are both mild cases and more severe cases. In case the pain is severe, it it can reach up to the arms, causing nausea, dizziness and so on. Furthermore, often the pain struggles to go away, which is why it is necessary to perform different remedies.

What to do if the pain does not go away

Experts recommend performing movements with the neck, provided they are delicate. In this way the muscles remain in exercise and promote healing. Remaining still only gives relief for a short time, but over time the pain increases and stiffening. Posture is also important, as if you maintain it correctly you avoid irritating your muscles. It should also be specified that the diagnosis is essential to understand which is the most appropriate solution to the problem. Herbal teas and chamomile also help relax the body and likewise decrease pain. Also applying anti-inflammatory creams help further.

Taking medication can be another solution. The analgesic and anti-inflammatory ones are the most useful, of all paracetamol and NSAIDs, always under the doctor’s advice. There are also muscle relaxants which are excellent as an alternative to painkillers. Hot or cold compresses on the sore area are another way to relieve pain.

In the most extreme cases, you can contact a physiotherapist who will perform passive exercises on the neck kept at rest. Furthermore a visit to the therapist helps to recover the muscle strength lost due to neck pain. The various therapies useful for this purpose are: electroanalgesia, massage therapy, thermotherapy, manipulation. On the other hand, the maneuvers that help restore neck movement should not be done in the acute phase, as they could have undesirable effects.