Pain medicines used to “get high”: the alarm is growing in Turin

It is a disturbing and worrying situation reconstructed in a recent report by Strip the newswhich shows how the illegal sale of some is increasingly gaining ground in our country drugs which are then used by young people to get high.

We are talking about medicines which, in common therapy, must be taken with rigor and in full compliance with the dosage, considering their effects. THE BoysInstead, they use them without any regard, even putting their health at risk.

The phenomenon in Turin

The case of Torino, where drug dealing takes place on the streets with some regularity. After the many reports received, Strip the news he decided to investigate, sending Max Laudadio (the service) to the Piedmontese capital.

The medicines, which can be obtained without a prescription, are sold directly in the square. The drug dealersjoined by an accomplice of the program, they calmly claim to be able to sell anything, even medicines.

What drugs are sold

Subutex, Lyrica, Methadone and Rivotril are just some of the drugs available for purchase. These are molecules used mainly for the treatment of ache acute and chronic or, in the case of Rivotril, treat some forms of epilepsy. Methadone, on the other hand, is an opioid that is administered both in palliative care and in cases of drug addiction. In short, all complex medicines, to be used with care.

As explains a Strip the professor Richard Gattidirector of the addiction department Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo of Milan, these drugs, “ used for the treatment of some pathologies, even serious ones ”, “ they have one thing: that is, they can create addictions. These medicines can lead to respiratory arrest or death ”.

Prices

But how much do these drugs cost in the illegal market that is rampant in Turin? Strip he does his job and, thanks to an accomplice, manages to bring some drug dealers closer. And here is the tariff: 10 euros for 100 ml of Methadone, Lyrica 150mg is sold for 1.50 euros per pill and for 20 the whole blister. The Subutex (buprenorphine, another opioid) costs 5 euros each. The Rivotril, however, it comes to 10 euros per bottle. “ People do anything and everything… “, comments a drug dealer. It seems there are even those who pour the drops into the beer.

A worrying picture

In short, the situation is out of control. “ The clandestine sale of drugs is on the rise ”, confirms Professor Riccardo Gatti. “ For buyers, these are de facto’s cheap drugs ”.