Painful and varicose veins will disappear in a week with these 3 ingredients

In this article we analyze a natural remedy to combat the presence of varicose veins. You will only need 3 ingredients to alleviate this pain and blemishes in your legs. Here’s everything you need to know.

A fairly common problem – especially among women – is the possible presence of varicose veins on legs. They can emerge due to a particular weakness of the walls of the more superficial veins. In some cases they can represent a simple imperfection, while other times those with this problem could experience itching and pain in the legs.

The superficial veins, in practice, they dilate and can cause pain and a feeling of constant tiredness in the legs. In many people, the most severe pain can come when varicose veins are developing. It will then subside once these veins have reached the maximum point of dilatation.

Varicose veins represent a visible blood circulation disorder in the legs. Walking every day and doing specific physical exercises can delay or alleviate the onset of this problem. Over time, in case the healthy weight is not ideal, there is a greater risk that this problem will emerge.

In this article we let you discover how to make a very effective natural method to best combat the emergence of varicose veins painful on your legs. To implement this procedure you will need 3 simple ingredients. Do you want to find out what they are and how to implement this solution quickly and easily? You just have to continue reading our article.

Goodbye to varicose veins and leg pain – here is the effective method

A very important aspect will be to prevent the arrival of vene varicose. In the event that the first unmistakable signs of this problem should be noticed, it will be advisable to intervene immediately. As? By means of physical movement, wearing special socks or avoiding standing still in the same position.

In the event that varicose veins have appeared on your legs, leaving you with an evident imperfection and possible itching and pain in them, do not be afraid. Make physical movement and implement simple ones natural remedies to combat this unpleasant phenomenon.

In this article we bring you to the knowledge of a very effective natural remedy. It can be done in a few tens of minutes. You will need them 3 ingredients quite common. We refer to clovesall’garlic e all’olive oil.

With these ingredients you will get one ointment that you will have to spread on the sore spots of your legs. You will notice how the pain may disappear soon. Even the blemishes could subside within 7-10 days. Are you ready to find out how to make this ointment? Here’s everything you need to know.

The do-it-yourself ointment against varicose veins: here are the details

To get rid of the pain of varicose veins and the swelling in your legs, it will be advisable to carry out this one “magic” ointment. The first thing you will have to do is to get hold of some cloves, which have a high anti-inflammatory and analgesic effect. Take two spoons of cloves and put everything inside an electric mincer.

At this point, insert the shredded cloves into a small separate container. Now get yourself one garlic and split it into 5 cloves, making sure you get the best skin off them. Cut the garlic into small slices. This element contains allicin, an element with great anti-inflammatory properties.

Dry garlic, however, could cause heartburn and an allergic reaction. For this reason, therefore, it will be appropriate to take the third element highlighted above, viz olive oil. The extra virgin olive oil is the most recommended for this solution. You will have to use it circa 150 ml.

Olive oil has the advantage of being absorbed in the best possible way and quickly by the skin, of eliminating all toxins and of being very useful in combating varicose veins. At this point, you have to put all the three previously minced and measured elements into a glass jar. You will close the jar tightly with a lid.

The final procedure

Get yourself a large pot now. Insert the well-closed jar inside it and some water, until the oil level is reached. Let everything cook for about 15 minutes. Garlic and cloves will best release their beneficial properties.

After 15 minutes, turn off the heat, take the jar out of the pot and let the solution cool. After several minutes, by means of a sieve separates the residues from the mixture obtained. It will end up in another clean jar. Here you will have created the “magic” mixture that you will have to spread constantly on the sore spots of your legs.

The combination of these 3 elements makes it possible to obtain an extraordinary mix to combat varicose veins. It will be appropriate spread this ointment every night before you go to bed. You will notice how in about a week the situation on your legs, relating to the presence of pain due to varicose veins, will have significantly eased.

