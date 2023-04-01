Do you also like to carry your mobile phone or wallet in the back pocket of your jeans? This little habit can cause severe back and buttock pain. What is behind the so-called piriformis syndrome.

Stabbing pain in the lower back, numbness, tingling: If the so-called piriformis muscle in the buttocks becomes tense, the symptoms are similar to a herniated disc.

The piriformis muscle lies under the gluteus maximus, as explained by the orthopaedist Lukas Konstantinidis from the Gundelfingen joint clinic. If he tenses up, he presses on the sciatic nerve – a decent pain that often radiates into the leg.

Crossed legs are a risk factor

The cause often lies in the sitting position. For example, if you keep sitting on the wallet that is in your back pocket. As a result, the respective buttocks are less well supplied with blood and the pressure puts more strain on them. This can cause the piriformis muscle to become tense over time.

The habit of crossing your legs while sitting can have the same effect, Konstantinidis says. Pelvic misalignments and falls can also be causes.

Targeted exercises to loosen the muscles

Only an orthopaedist can assess whether there is a piriformis syndrome. Once the diagnosis is established, there are various treatment options. For example physiotherapy or stretching and relaxation exercises.

Orthopaedist Konstantinidis recommends this exercise, for example: Stand with your back to the wall and place a tennis ball between you and the wall, about half a hand’s width below the waistband of your pants. The painful body region can be massaged with the pressure of the tennis ball.

And you can’t do it without patience. The painful pulling and stabbing in the back and buttocks sometimes only goes away after months.