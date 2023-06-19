Pains in the right side, all possible diseases

Having severe pain in your right side can be a symptom of possible illnesses or physical problems that you should pay close attention to.

Pay attention to the signals that our body sends when it comes to physical ailments, it is very important for the personal well-being. Being aware of the alarm bells that the body sends out is also one way in order to intervene in a timely mannerThis is why it is important not to ignore some pains.

Among them, the right side pain it can be a warning to report problems of different types. Most of the time these can be false alarms and very normal momentary fixed alarms. If the problem persists and becomes unbearable and occurs several times during a certain period of time, then it could be something more important than a simple pain in the side.

Pain in the right side: the possible causes

Among the most common reasons associated with the right side painthere are possible diseases of the right intestinal tract, such as an inflammation of the appendix. In fact, appendicitis can cause sharp and constant pains, which often branch out to the right lower abdomen. In worst cases, it can lead to feverish conditions, nausea, vomiting, etc. and you may need surgery to remove the appendix.

Another reason could be acolon inflammation, or irritable bowel syndrome, which will require specific treatment. In some cases it could also be problems related to kidneys and urinary tract, such as kidney stones or infections. In these cases the pain would be very frequent and strong enough to also be distributed in the back of the lumbar area.

What could be the causes of pain in the right side (tansalute.it)

In more serious cases, however, the pain could be caused by an important pathology, as in the case of liver diseases. These can relate to hepatitis, liver problems and cirrhosis, which require a more complex path to be treated and cured.

Many of the problems related to right flank pain can find answers through blood, urine and stool tests, which can be prescribed by your doctor, if it is not an immediate solution. In some cases it is also possible that an ultrasound is done to observe the condition of the intestines and kidneys.

In less severe cases, to make the pain go away, simply rest could often be enough, also ceasing physical activities, which can make the situation worse. In more important cases, however, it is possible that the need to follow one may arise drug or antibiotic therapy. In these situations it is possible that it is also necessary to start a diet or change a food plan based on the diagnosis of the problem, remaining under observation for quite some time.

It should be remembered that if you feel very strong, stinging and/or constant pain, you should immediately contact a doctor to diagnose and treat the problem as soon as possible and find out the causes. In most cases, a momentary pain in the right side is not an alarming situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

