Pains, lumps… Throat cancer symptoms to watch out for

Throat cancer doesn’t just affect smokers and alcoholics. Here are some symptoms to watch out for, which may indicate the development of this disease.

Il throat cancer it is a disease that can affect anyone, regardless of age.

It is, therefore, essential to know the symptoms to watch out for, because, as with other types of cancer, early detection can increase the chances of recovery.

Definition and cause of throat cancer

Throat cancer, also known as upper aerodigestive tract cancer, develops in tissues in the throat, such as the pharynx, larynx, or epiglottis.

It can spread to lymph nodes located in the neck.

Several factors can contribute to the development of this disease. Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco are among the main risk factors (this also applies to other types of cancer).

Additionally, people exposed to chemical irritants, such as industrial fumes, chemical fumes, orasbestosthey may also be more susceptible to developing throat cancer.

Another possible cause: the papillomavirus umano. Certain types of HPV, especially types 16 and 18, are known to be associated with the development of throat cancer, particularly oropharyngeal cancer.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that can be spread through vaginal, anal, or oral sex. When HPV persists in the body for a long time, it can lead to abnormal cellular changes that can eventually develop into cancer.

Throat cancer can trigger different symptoms

It’s important to note that throat cancer symptoms can vary from person to person:

Continuous pain in one specific spot: If you have persistent pain in a specific place in your throat, it could be a sign of cancer. The pain may be mild at first, but it can get worse over time. If the pain does not go away after a few weeks, it is imperative to consult a doctor.

Neck lump: A lymph node in the neck that gradually enlarges and is not painful can be a sign of throat cancer. If you notice a lump or unusual swelling, you’ll want to see a doctor for an evaluation.

Persistent feeling of “stuffy nose” on one side onlyIf you seem to have a stuffy nose on only one side consistently without further explanation, this may be a symptom to look out for. This persistent feeling may be due to a tumor blocking the nasal passages or sinuses and should be examined by a specialist.

Pain in the lips or tongue that doesn’t heal: If you have a sore on your lips, tongue, or any other part of your mouth that doesn’t heal despite your usual treatments, this could indicate oral throat cancer. In this case, it is recommended that you see a doctor or dentist for further evaluation.

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia): Difficulty swallowing can be an alarming symptom of throat cancer. If you experience discomfort or pain when swallowing food or liquids, or if you feel that food is stuck in your throat, it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Hoarseness lasting more than two weeks: Hoarseness is common with respiratory tract infections, but if it persists beyond two weeks, it can be a worrying sign of throat cancer. If your voice remains hoarse for an extended period without any improvement, we recommend that you see a doctor.

Early detection of symptoms of throat cancer or other cancers is key to improving your chances of recovery through treatment. If you have any of the symptoms mentioned, it is highly recommended that you consult a health professional to get an accurate diagnosis and set up a treatment such as radiation therapy.

