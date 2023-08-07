Home » Paint – ACTIVATE BOERO BIMETAL
Paint – ACTIVATE BOERO BIMETAL

Product: Paint

Brand: ATTIVA BIMETAL BOERO

Risk: presence of butanonexime

Typology: Consumer alarm

Country of origin: Italy

Notification date: 04/08/2023

Documentation

photo 1

07/08/2023 –
JPG

(79.1 Kb)

photo 2

07/08/2023 –
JPG

(69.3 Kb)

photo 3

07/08/2023 –
JPG

(69.3 Kb)

