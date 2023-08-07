Paint – ACTIVATE BOERO BIMETAL

0
Product: Paint
Brand: ATTIVA BIMETAL BOERO
Risk: presence of butanonexime
Typology: Consumer alarm
Country of origin: Italy
Notification date: 04/08/2023
Documentation
photo 1
(79.1 Kb)
photo 2
(69.3 Kb)
photo 3
(69.3 Kb)
