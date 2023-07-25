Paint large rocks in the garden with these fun ideas

Painting rocks in flower beds and gardens is fairly easy and worth adding artistic touches to a garden. How to paint large stones in the garden? Check out these colorful ideas!

Garden art is a creative way to bring inspiration and beauty to your outdoor space. We have collected nice ideas for you and you can make crafts together with your kids this summer and have fun. Test your painting skills with these cute crafts.

How to paint large stones in the garden

For painterly outdoor artworks, you need acrylic paints and brushes of different sizes. To protect your art you will need a clear acrylic or lacquer finish. To get good results, use clean, smooth stones of different shapes and sizes.

Note: Be sure to choose a color for the outdoors, such as a patio furniture color.

Clean your stones by scrubbing them with dish soap and water and then rinsing them off. Leave to dry completely. Applying a base coat of a contrasting color is a good idea. Your stones will be perfectly smooth and an improved visual impression will be achieved. Paint your design. Allow each coat of paint and sealer to fully dry before applying the next coat. Then apply a clear acrylic sealer to protect it to ensure good outdoor weather resistance.

Making mandala art in the garden

Mandala works of art on stones bring uniqueness and harmony to your outdoor space. Mandala art consists of dots in a geometric pattern that represent traditional Hindu and Buddhist cosmology, or a pictorial representation of the universe. Let your imagination run wild and create beautiful patterns with colors and shapes of your choice.

Above are a few mandala patterns to help you choose shapes.

Make stones painted with flowers for the outside area

Stone flowers are pretty and enduring, and you can use whatever colors and shapes you like. How to paint large stones in the garden with flowers:

Use craft paint that is suitable for outdoor use. First give your stone a background color. To get a clear idea of ​​your artwork in advance, you can start by sketching the designs on a piece of paper. Then you need to figure out which floral pattern goes best with which stone. First draw the center of the flower. Then pull the petal shapes outwards, making sure they are the same width. Once you’re done with the petals, they need to be filled in with color. Allow to dry and impregnate with lacquer coating.

Draw frogs on stones in the garden with children

Another easy DIY idea on how to decorate rocks in the garden. Kids will definitely love drawing cute frogs on rocks.

What you need:

Smooth stones Oil crayons or acrylic crayons Pencil Clear top coat spray

Instructions step by step:

You need a slightly oval stone, but wider at one end. First you need to paint the base color, after that you can paint the frog’s facial features. Paint the base dark green. Please wait until it is completely dry before proceeding to the next step. Next, paint the hind legs at the wider end. Find the most natural position for the eyes too. It’s helpful to experiment with placement with a pencil first. To paint the eyes, you can paint the color first, outline it, and then fill in the colored part. Now paint a line down the center of the back. Draw a line that follows the frog’s chin and cheeks. Add a mouth line just above the chin. For the patches, you can make peanut-shaped patches. On the sides, paint the hands with three fingers and then the feet on the thighs with three toes. So funny you can paint large stones in the garden.

Fish painting on stone outdoors

Kids love fish and there are so many ways to paint colorful fish on rocks.

Squeeze a small amount of paint onto your clean stone. Apply the color to the stone surface with short strokes. Then spread the paint over the surface with long, even strokes. Let the paint dry. Then, for this craft, first draw the fish with the black pen. Fill in your fish’s body, tail, fins and lips with paint in blue-purple or any other color of your choice. Using a stiff brush, apply glitter paint to your fish’s body. Using a black pen, draw the scales on your fish again. Add highlight points to the eye by placing a large and a small white dot on the eye. If you want to add bubbles to your fish stone, use the pen to add dots for bubbles at the desired location. Allow the stone to dry completely before sealing it with two to three coats of spray sealer.

Draw funny emoji faces for outdoor use

It would be nice to have things in your garden that can make you smile. Why not paint individual bricks with fun emoji faces? Your children will be delighted and so will your visitors! If you use yellow for background, your emojis will glow. But you can also choose other colors that you like, depending on the atmosphere you want to create in the outdoor area.

A fairy house on stone looks so cute

How about a fairy house in your garden? You can paint a pretty fairy house and it’s that easy. Let your kids create the design with small windows, a roof and a door and put some colorful flowers in front of it. It looks like the cottage is real!

Luminous mushrooms add a warm atmosphere to your garden

Gorgeous, glowing mushrooms painted on stone can beautifully decorate your garden. Choose the color you like, but for the best effect you can use red or orange. In this way, your mushrooms remain visible from afar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

