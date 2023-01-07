I teachers they go above and beyond for their schools. Going well beyond their professional duties, already provided for by the national collective agreement. TO Sala Consilina, in the Salerno area, have come to paint the gymnasium and annexed rooms of their school. All of this took place during the days when lessons were suspended for the Christmas holidays and at the beginning of 2023.

The Ansa agency writes that the teachers promoting the initiative in the Salerno area (Samantha Durante, Annamaria Scala, Salvatore Belcastro, Antonella Morena) “have equipped themselves with brushes, rollers, buckets of paint, ladders and easels”, transforming themselves “in painters to make the gym more usable and beautiful painting it with trendy colours”.

Impromptu teachers painters are on duty in the State Higher Education Institute “Marcus Tullius Cicero” of Sala Consilina: they painted the gym of the ITIS-MODA-IPSIA section.

The painting took place, obviously, with the consent of the head teacher, Antonella Vairo, of the Campania institute.

“Thus students returning from the Christmas holidays will find their gym renovated and more welcoming”, concludes the news agency.