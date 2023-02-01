Countdown to the start of work on the new sports hall in Pisogne (the famous PalaRomele): an ordinance of the Municipality has in fact ordered the prohibition of pedestrian and vehicular transit, as well as parking, in the square belonging to the property in Via Caduti del Lavoro, starting from 30 January and until the end of the works. It is a “renovation and recovery” intervention of the historic gymnasium, which has been in operation for 45 years (built in 1977): it will be demolished and rebuilt for a total investment of over 4.3 million, of which only 1.5 million (approximately) paid by the Municipality and the rest financed thanks to the State and the Region.

The objectives of the project

The project has been talked about for some time now: the executive planning was completed last summer, by ProgettoB20 of Brescia, now finally the start of the works (which for the record should last about 450 days, i.e.: the new building will be ready for spring next year). The new building will be of “strategic” value, at the forefront in terms of consumption and energy efficiency (in technical jargon, Nzeb: Nearly zero energy building), equipped with a Coni-approved gym for basketball and volleyball, as well as a multi-purpose building available to the community and ( above all) of school users, with particular reference to the Tassara institute located on the border with the gymnasium.

The new arena

The PalaRomele was built at the end of the 1970s: the simple structural and plant redevelopment would not have guaranteed compliance with the regulatory and quality requirements that the new gymnasium wants to achieve, hence the need for demolition and reconstruction. The new structure will be sized to accommodate up to 400 spectators, and as mentioned approved to host national level basketball and volleyball matches, as well as meet the needs of local school users (not only the Tassara, but also the middle school) as well as local sports associations.

What will the new gym look like?

The project involves the reconstruction of the gymnasium with the construction of a new gymnasium that meets the requirements of the Coni regulations for sports facilities. The structure will be equipped with four changing rooms, which will be able to accommodate a total of 56 athletes, two more for the referees, spaces for the clubs, technical rooms, for anti-doping, for first aid. The playing field, set up for basketball and volleyball, will obviously be flanked by grandstands and a refreshment area with local bar and ancillary spaces: a photovoltaic system will also be installed on the roof.

The metric calculation estimates a total cost of approximately 4.320 million euros, of which 438 thousand for the electrical systems and 494 thousand for the mechanical systems.