The City Council approved in recent days i executive projects for extraordinary maintenance of the Fontescodella sports hall and construction of the fencing and martial arts gym in Piediripa.

Promotion of the values ​​of sport

“In the year of Macerata European City of Sport, the total resources obtained by the Administration to be allocated to sports facilities amount to almost 9 million euros; resources intercepted without burdening the Entity’s budget – commented theSport councilor Riccardo Sacchi -. The underlying philosophy of the administrative action is inspired by the diversification of the offer, the recovery and restyling of the existing structures, innovative and comfortable structures, the possibility for everyone to access sports and, in particular, the promotion of the healthy and inclusive values ​​of sport. This can only make us proud.”

Investment in sports facilities

“We have prepared an epochal investment plan on the sports facilities heritage – added theCouncilor for Public Works Andrea Marchiori -. From the planning and, then, from the tenders that we won, today we move on to the works: the sports hall and the new martial arts gym are two examples for a capital that does not only look at football but offers opportunities to all Macerata sportsmen. From the patches of previous years, we move on to the regeneration and new generation of sports facilities”.

Sports Hall

At the sports hall they will be redeveloped the changing rooms, the infirmary, the warehouse and the massage room for a total amount of the works of 444 thousand euros fully financed by the ministerial call for “Urban Regeneration”.

Palestra di Piediripa

For the Piediripa gymnasium, financed for one and a half million by the resources of the PNRR tender “Sport and Social Inclusion” (increased to one million and 842 thousand euros through access to the Fondo Opere Indifferibili), the project aims to revitalization of the village through the inclusive nature typical of sports activities intended not only as a tool for psycho-physical well-being and prevention but as a vehicle for inclusion, participation, education. The new gym will affect a portion of approximately 2,832 square meters. The designed structure will allow multi-purpose fencing and martial arts sports to be carried out and will be built with characteristics such as to also allow the practice of the main indoor sports, as well as all bodyweight sports. A free playing area of ​​24 x 15 linear meters is planned for a total area of ​​360 square metres, as well as changing rooms, deposits, toilets and technical rooms. The surface for sports activities will be paved in PVC and will have a clear height of approximately 8 metres. The gym will be paved in rubber in compliance with CONI requirements while the remaining services and rooms in non-slip porcelain stoneware.