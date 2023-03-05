via depositphotos.com

(Rinnovabili.it) – Do-it-yourself dieting is inadvisable. Those who go on a diet do it to lose weight more or less quickly and to feel better, but often they don’t wonder if a diet is balanced or if it’s bad for your health.

But there is someone who wonders if a diet is also sustainable? Probably none or, at best, very few.

The Tulane University (New Orleans, USA) conducted a study on most popular diets both in terms of nutrition and environmental impact. As a result, the ketogenic diet and the paleo diet have a very low score not only in terms of nutritional but also environmental balance: in fact they are those with the highest carbon emissions.

The ketogenic diet it is based on the drastic reduction of carbohydrates. The researchers estimated that for every thousand calories consumed generates three kilos of CO 2 .

The paleo diet it is inspired by the diet of men who lived about 10,000 years ago, before agriculture. Based on protein and fat, avoid grains in favor of meat, nuts and vegetables. Nutritionists do not consider it balanced (in some cases it is even not recommended, and has received the lowest quality score) and the environment doesn’t like it: every thousand calories consumed generates 2.6 kilos of carbon dioxide.

Measuring the carbon footprint of diets

The study, which analyzed the quality scores (the values ​​are based on the federal index of healthy eating) of more than 16,000 adult diets collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveywas published in “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition”.

It’s about the first study that measure the carbon footprints of each diet followed by US adults and compares them to other diets. The suspicion arose because these are two diets based mainly on meat.

At the other extreme are the vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian diets. The first has the least impact on the climate (0.7 kilos of CO 2 every 1000 calories), the third has the best nutritional quality.

The omnivorous diet, the most common, followed by 86% of the interviewees, is in the middle for quality and sustainability. According to the researchers, if one third of omnivores switched to a vegetarian diet for one day, that would be equivalent to saving 340 million passenger vehicle miles.

It must be said that many omnivores involved in the research they already opted for the Mediterranean diet or at least for a limited consumption of red meat.

The conclusion of the researchers is that diet has a major impact on climate change and it is possible to improve human and planetary health without completely giving up meat.