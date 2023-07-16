Paleolithic diet, what you eat and how much you lose weight

The diet that allows you to return to the state of nature, those who live in the countryside know what we are talking about. Let’s find out what it consists of.

With the Paleolithic diet you eat food and seasonal fruit from your own garden, you also raise animals. In this way it won’t be necessary to buy much food at the supermarket and we will have fresh and local products. In this diet you have to eliminate junk food and rely on quality, so as to bring an anti-inflammatory effect and general health benefits.

This diet has become increasingly popular in recent years, the aim is to return to the origins of human nutrition. Indeed modern foods are known to be high in refined carbohydrates and sugar, all this leads to an increase in the risk of contracting pathologies. Below we will show what this diet consists of and how to approach it in the best way.

How the Paleolithic diet works

This diet is a style of eating that takes into account only specific food categories. His goal is to resume ancient habits, therefore before the advent of agriculture and intensive breeding. The foods excluded are cereals, dairy products and cheeses, since they must all come from natural environments and not industries. There are no precise amounts of macronutrients to take, but in any case it is a low carbohydrate diet, in fact the only ones allowed are those of vegetables, fruit and tubers. Fats, on the other hand, are present in large quantities and come from fish, oil, butter and dried fruit. Proteins are also present in large quantities and come from meat, fish and eggs.

How the paleo diet really works

Effective weight loss has been found through this diet, even if the figure cannot be precisely quantified. Usually 4 kilos are lost per month, but it always depends on the person. In particular, the fat mass decreases and the lean mass remains. The correct method to carry out the diet is not to weigh the quantities, but to learn to listen to the needs of your body.

An example of a Paleolithic diet includes a breakfast of scrambled eggs and fruit first, alternatively you can eat olives and an avocado. Dried fruit is preferable as a snack, then for lunch you have to opt for grass-fed meat. So organic chicken nuggets with raw or cooked vegetables. For a snack you can eat dark chocolate, fresh coconut or avocado. For dinner you have to choose between meat broth, vegetable puree or steamed fish.

