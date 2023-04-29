Palermo, door of the gymnasium on fire: a contribution from the students to pay for the damages

A symbolic self-assessment as a response to theintentional arson that last week hit the gym of maestro Salvo Cannata in via Franz Lehar in Palermo. Thus, the students of the association Cannata speaker team they decided to react to what is supposed to be intimidation: some camping gas cylinders blew up the entrance door to the structure. A fact that would push investigators onto the trail of the arson. Fortunately, no consequences to the internal structure, given that the fire only affected the external glass door of the gym. The damages amount to a few hundred euros, which the boys have decided to pay with a spontaneous donation, giving a hand to the teacher. «We are a big family – explains Ciccio Gangi, who has frequented the structure in the via Galileo Galilei area for over ten years -. Maestro Cannata is a true father to many. There are many kids, perhaps with a difficult past, who have found a healthy environment here, with sporting values ​​that keep them away from bad habits or bad company. And the teacher represents a real point of reference for them». The gymnasium is frequented by people of all ages, starting with 7-8 year olds: «The little ones are the ones most closely linked to Cannata – he continues -. They love him very much. The boys, once they leave school, come here with their backpacks and all the material and stay until closing time. Sometimes it’s even difficult to close on time – he adds, laughing -. The bond that is created is strong and some of them, out of passion, even choose to become professionals. We have many champions, amateur and professional guys, all united by this spirit and this special bond». And it was precisely from these values ​​that the idea of ​​self-taxation started: «We are all participating – adds Ganci -, everyone is doing what they can. We want to send a message that we are all one big family. The gym belongs to us and whoever hits it, hits us too. And we respond in this way, rejecting and condemning gestures of this kind”.