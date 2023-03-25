Gymnasium “Biagio Conte” exemplary witness and master of peace and hospitality. This is what we read on the plaque affixed to the entrance to the premises where the students of the Majorana high school do physical activity. It was the boys who did not want to forget the lay missionary who did so much for the poor of this city. “The suggestion came from our students – explains the school director Melchiorra Greco – who participated in volunteer activities at the Biagio Conte Mission and at the missionary’s funeral. It was no coincidence that the gym was chosen, because it is the first place dedicated to hospitality”. At the naming ceremony this morning Also present was Don Pino Vitrano who, together with Biagio Conte founded the Mission hope and charity, to help the poor of the city. “He is the champion of God – says Don Pino speaking to the young people about brother Biagio-. He is the champion of hope who not only expresses the sense of the journey of each of us who must bring hope to others. He is the champion of the brotherhood ”. The whole school community, including the parents, was involved in the organization of the event, wanted by the principal and supported by the school board. A day dedicated to the memory of Biagio Conte but also to the awareness of how his lay commitment to hospitality and peace is an important and urgent example for educators and young people.