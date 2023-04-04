Increase knowledge on adverse reactions to drugs in the dental field and raise awareness among healthcare professionals of the culture of reporting to the Italian Medicines Agency. This is the objective of the multi-regional project «Adr in Dentistry in the information age: from notification to specialist visit with a click», which sees the Palermo General Hospital as the lead partner, in partnership with the Messina General Hospital, the Asp of Agrigento, the Campania and Piedmont regions. The project will have a duration of two years, with a cost – supported by AIFA – of 200 thousand euros, plus a share of 22 thousand euros destined for the coordination activities of the lead partner. The platform that allows you to fill out the questionnaire on reporting attitudes and knowledge is now active. The online questionnaire and the e-learning platform were developed by Professor Giuseppina Campisi, head of the «Oral medicine and dentistry for fragile patients» unit of «Paolo Giaccone» and scientific manager of the project, with the partners of the initiative . «The objectives of the project – explains Professor Campisi – are multiple and very challenging. The first objective, through the creation and administration of a questionnaire, is to verify the degree of awareness, and, through some questions, to intrigue our colleagues about these injuries, which are not so rare; the second objective, through the creation of an atlas with many images and synthetic descriptions on the main Adr-Os and a synopsis that starts from each single class of drug commonly involved in adverse reactions, is to implement the knowledge of healthcare professionals, allowing the free use of the material to those who fill out the questionnaire; the third objective, through the creation of e-learning contents, is to allow the self-verification of the clinical-diagnostic preparation». A free web platform will be created by next September which will allow healthcare professionals – until the project is closed – to send clinical photos”. The first part of the project (questionnaire, atlas, synopsis) will end on October 30th.