Palermo, the nephro-cardiology clinic is born at the Policlinico

PALERMO – The treatment of the nephrologist and the cardiologist in a single outpatient visit. From next May 24, at 2.30 pm, the activity of the “Nephro-Cardiology Outpatient Clinic” will begin at the Polyclinic for the outpatient management of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and heart disease. The activation of the clinic will allow the nephropathic-decompensated patient to benefit, in the context of a single visit, from the specialist advice of a nephrologist and a cardiologist, who will jointly evaluate the patient, thus optimizing the clinical management and the articulated renal and cardiovascular therapy you need.















The initiative, which arises from the collaboration between the UOSD of Nephrology and that of Hemodynamics, fills a welfare gap, being the first in the Palermo area. The clinic will be managed by Caterina Carollo, medical director and university researcher of the simple departmental operating unit (UOSD) of Nephrology and Dialysis directed by Professor Santina Cottone, and by Salvatore Evola head of the Hemodynamics operating unit. The visits will take place every Wednesday from 14:30 to 19:00 at the UOSD Nephrology and Dialysis clinics (plexus 15) and can be booked through CUP.

“We are really happy to be able to present this multidisciplinary clinic at a time when frailties are increasing and need attention and answers – say Caterina Carollo and Salvatore Evola -. For years we have shared the delicate and complex management of these patients, and the time has come to structure this collaboration to create an orderly and efficient service that can bring this Polyclinic ever closer to the territory to offer the patient an opportunity for treatment, the family doctor concrete support and our university hospital an opportunity for assistance and research which was needed. We thank Professor Cottone who immediately believed in the project, giving us the availability of spaces and resources, and all those who supported and helped us”.

A nephrological examination must be requested in the prescription from the attending physician and the diagnostic question must state “cardiorenal patient referred to the Nephro-Cardiology clinic”.

The Commissioner of the Polyclinic, Maurizio Montalbano, comments: “The activation of this clinic has the aim of offering integrated diagnostic and therapeutic pathways tailored to the real needs of the patient. In the clinic, which will be managed by highly competent professionals, the patient, who will receive multiple services in a single visit, will be at the center of the joint work of the various specialists in an interdisciplinary approach aimed at improving treatment and performance and increasing his well-being and quality of life”.