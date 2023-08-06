Palestinian attack in Tel Aviv, a guard killed

Two new dramatic episodes have been recorded in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. In Tel Aviv a militant of Islamic Jihad was the protagonist of an attack in an elegant pedestrian street, crowded at the time. He shot a municipal guard at point blank range, wounding her very seriously in the head, and was then “neutralized” by a second guard in a dramatic shootout that took place near the tables of some cafes. The guard later died in hospital. The night before, in the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israelis during a confrontation between a group of settlers and the Palestinian inhabitants of the village of Burqa (Ramallah).

Israeli police have arrested two Jewish right-wing extremists, one of whom is suspected of shooting at the boy. The second was in the recent past employed by ‘Jewish Power’, the party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. A Palestinian minister, Hussein a-Sheikh, has asked that ‘Jewish Power’ now be included in the international lists of terrorist groups. According to the reconstruction of the Tel Aviv police, the bomber, Kamal Abu Baker, came from Jenin (West Bank) and was a militant in a local armed faction. You walked around the streets of the city for a long time where a new mass demonstration against the justice reform undertaken by the Netanyahu government was expected an hour later. But she attracted the suspicion of a municipal guard and then decided to take immediate action. The police are not yet able to establish whether they intended rather to act on the fringes of the demonstration, which saw the participation of tens of thousands of people.

The police allowed them to carry out the demonstration according to pre-established schedules, but advised them to be careful of the presence of any suspicious persons or objects. In the meantime, the funeral of the young Qosai Mitan, killed in confrontation with the settlers, was held in the West Bank. According to the army, a group accompanied by a flock entered the Burqa area and locals organized themselves to confront them. There were stone-throwing between the two sides as well as fireworks at eye level. The 19-year-old Israeli who is suspected of shooting at Qosai was hit on the head by a large rock and is hospitalized in serious condition in an Israeli hospital. He is formally under arrest, but has not yet provided a version of events. With him the police also arrested an 18-year-old extremist who in the recent past was employed by ‘Jewish Power’. THEl ministro Hussein a-Sheikh, who also serves as secretary general of the PLO executive committee, accused ‘Jewish Power’ of inciting violence against Palestinians and argued that it should now be considered “a terrorist organisation”. Meanwhile, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have linked the killing of the boy in the West Bank with the attack in Tel Aviv, and called it “a heroic operation”.

