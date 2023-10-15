Palliative Care as a Fundamental Medical Ethic: Improving the Well-Being and Care of Patients’ Lives

Today marks World Palliative Care Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for access to palliative care for individuals with progressive and terminal chronic illnesses. Palliative care is a medical specialty that focuses on improving the quality of life for patients and their families who are facing life-threatening diseases.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), palliative care aims to prevent and alleviate suffering through the early identification, assessment, and treatment of pain and other physical, psychosocial, and spiritual problems. With an aging population and the rise of chronic and non-communicable diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 40 million people worldwide require palliative care each year.

However, access to palliative care remains limited. The WHO states that only one in ten people who need palliative care actually receive it worldwide. This is a concerning statistic considering the increasing demand for palliative care as populations age and the burden of non-communicable diseases grows. By 2060, the need for palliative care is expected to double.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of palliative care in alleviating suffering at the end of life. This includes addressing physical pain and mental distress caused by the virus, such as shortness of breath and separation from loved ones. The WHO emphasizes the need for all healthcare professionals to have some training in a palliative care approach, as the demand for palliative services exceeds what specialist teams alone can provide.

In Argentina, the government passed a law on palliative care in 2022, which came into effect in June 2023. This law recognizes palliative care as a care model that improves the quality of life for individuals with life-threatening or life-limiting diseases. It emphasizes respect for the life and well-being of patients, as well as equity and timely access to benefits.

Dr. Silvio Pederiva, a specialist in palliative care and Medical Director of CCP Baires, the first medical clinic dedicated exclusively to complex palliative patients, highlights the importance of educating the public about palliative care. He notes that many individuals are not aware of what palliative care entails until they or a loved one requires it.

Palliative care involves a comprehensive approach to medical support, including symptom control, information management, and creative support. It aims to improve the quality of life for patients and their families by addressing physical, psychosocial, and spiritual problems. However, in some cases, providing palliative care at home is not feasible due to logistical, economic, and emotional factors.

To ensure access to palliative care, the Ministry of Health of Argentina has regulated the National Law No. 27,678 on Palliative Care. The regulations include the implementation of interdisciplinary care strategies, access to therapies, training for healthcare personnel, and promotion of access to essential medicines.

Overall, palliative care is a human right and a moral imperative for all health systems. It plays a crucial role in improving the lives of patients and their families facing life-threatening illnesses. However, there is a global need for concerted action to expand access to quality palliative care services to meet the growing demand.

