Of the 35,000 very young people who need these therapies, today only five percent use them. Many, even among doctors and nurses, are not aware of the law that provides for them

The pediatric palliative care are an uncomfortable topic, sad, yet of fundamental importance for about 35 thousand children and for their families. There are many small patients with chronic and incurable diseases who in Italy need to be followed up, preferably at home, with therapies that guarantee theirs right not to suffer and the best possible quality of life. Children who, together with their parents and siblings, often need help from birth and even for long periods (months or years) suffer from difficult pathologies, with high care complexity, for which the intervention of highly specialized personnel able to alleviate physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual suffering is essential. In all stages of the disease, up to the terminal one.

Objective: to return home The goal is always the same: treating underage patients, from newborns to adolescents, in the most dignified way possiblemaking sure that they do not suffer in body and mind. And help parents and siblings, who inevitably experience enormous hardship. In Lazio alone there are about a thousand children who cannot go home immediately after hospitalization because they need specialist assistance or need their parents to have acquired all the necessary skills to take care of them – explains the president of Bambino Ges , Mariella Enoc —. Our Center aims to be a welcoming space, similar to a large house, for the most fragile patients. A palliative care center not a long-term care: the goal is to return the patient home as much as possible, but in safety conditions. Even in the home care phase, however, residential hospitalization can represent a temporary solution capable of providing the family with a period of relief or to allow for a review of the care plan that requires more intense monitoring. The five-story building, renovated thanks to the contribution of small and large donors, has 20 housing modules (which will become 30 when the works are completed) e a large park-garden which arrives close to the sea, with a path accessible by wheelchairs and litters. The whole project was designed for the reception of the whole family unitincluding siblings of hospitalized children. Each patient will always be able to have his or her family close by, so the hospital rooms (all single and with a kitchen) are large, with a fully equipped bathroom and equipped with an armchair or sofa bed.

Law 38, Italy first to protect children The structure inserted in the regional network of pediatric palliative care continues Enoch. It works in close collaboration with the territorial structures, ensuring the connection between the hospitals where the patients are hospitalized and the home assistance of the local health authorities and family paediatricians. It is an integral part of the project, precisely to improve the care and life of all, we want it to be ensure for proper training of caregivers both constitute a point of reference for the medical and nursing staff of the territory involved in home care. So that families, once back home, do not feel alone and can reduce many visits to the emergency room in the presence of a worrying symptom that the parent is unable to manage. In Italy, the establishment of a pediatric palliative care network has been established by law since 2010 (law n. 38), but to date the application of the rule largely disregarded, with a situation of serious shortage in some Regions. Our state was the first country to build a national regulatory framework capable of defining the framework within which assistance to incurable minors must and can develop. Law 38 recognizes, in fact, the specificity of the needs of the child and the family (significantly different those of adults), while the State-Regions agreement of 25 March 2021 defines the criteria for the accreditation of the Pain Therapy and Pediatric Palliative Care Network.

Little known rights However, a large part of the population is not aware of these rights e even among healthcare personnel, knowledge is often scarce – points out Elena Castelli, general secretary of the Maruzza Foundation -. With the “Manifesto of pediatric palliative care” we appeal to all national and regional institutions to ensure the necessary care and pain management for all children who are entitled to it. Among the crucial points highlighted in the Manifesto is the need to focus all therapies on the individual patient, taking into account the preferences of the minor and his loved ones, without ever forgetting the dignity of the personfor which the extension of life, with particular attention to the resuscitation and terminal phases, must correspond to a real benefit and never to a precarious and painful extension – he concludes Francis Iandolaexecutive director of DeMarchi Foundation which supported the opening in 2011, at the De Marchi Clinic of the Milan Polyclinic, of the integrated medicine clinic for the treatment and cure of pediatric pain —. As resolved in the State-Regions conference, they must be established Regional specialist palliative care centreswith trained and competent staff and, unfortunately, there is still a lot to do.

Vidas, one of the rare pediatric hospices in Milan Since 2019, one of the few pediatric hospices in Italy has been accredited in Milan (to date there are six active ones and a further three under construction): Children's relief house, created by Vidas. In 2015 we created a team dedicated to pediatric palliative care," he says Jade Lonati, social and health director of Vidas —. Since 223 children aged between 0 and 25 were assisted: initially only at home, since 2019 we have opened a pediatric hospice and since 2021 a dedicated day hospice. The network gradually expanded thanks to the ever closer collaboration and synergy with hospitals, local areas and family paediatricians. The minors we have in our care today suffer from incurable diseases and they are often linked to garrisons that guarantee their survival. We take charge of these families helping them to become more competent, evaluating and re-evaluating the clinical condition in order to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life. We try to give them relief and, when necessary, support them at the end of their lives.