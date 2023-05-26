Palliative care for newborns not available in Southern Italy, Sin: “Necessary to guarantee it”

In the Southern Italy there is no access to palliative care for newborns. The complaint, and the appeal, comes from the Italian Society of Neonatology in view of the National Relief Day which is celebrated on May 28.

But what is perinatal palliative care? They are cures, therapies, which are used to soothe the pain caused by chronic and sometimes incurable diseases in infants. These treatments, to date, are available only in 5 centers in Italy and they are all located in the central-northern regions.

It is important “to create one or more structures in each region of our country and thus guarantee the right care for everyone” thanks also to a “network of specialized professionals”, reports the Neonatology Society.

Since the approval of Law 38/2010, which establishes the right to see one’s suffering alleviated, most Regions have taken steps to set up a network of Pediatric Palliative Care with its dedicated Hospice and “the remaining Regions are getting up to speed” , recalls the Sin.

Instead, we are further behind for Perinatal Palliative Carewhich cover the period of gestation and the weeks following birth, in the face of “a constant increase in newborns who need it, because they suffer from serious congenital diseases”.

Thanks to scientific progress and the diffusion of excellent neonatal intensive care unitsin fact, after birth these babies can survive weeks, months and even years, even though they need relief therapy.

Perinatal Palliative Care, explains the president of Sin Louis Orpheus“serve to alleviate the suffering and improve the quality of life of these children and their parents with a global care of the family nucleus, which avoids disproportionate intensive treatments and allows for a possible accompaniment to death without pain and respectful of the dignity of the person”.

For this purpose the scientific society has set up a ad hoc study groupwhich is carrying out a training plan aimed not only at neonatologists or palliative pediatricians, but also at professionals from other disciplines including midwives, nurses and psychologists.