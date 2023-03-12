«Jimmy Carter now he receives only palliative care, no medical interventions»: a title that we have read in many newspapers these days. These words convey the usual wrong message, but so hard to die, that palliative care is synonymous with accompanying death. Palliative care is a medical discipline, it is a right and it responds to the need of sick people to have relief from suffering related to diseases “characterized by an unstoppable evolution and a poor prognosis”, as stated by the law.

On the eve of the anniversary of law 38 of 15 March 2010, which included palliative care in the essential levels of Lea assistance, we talked about it with Simon Veronesenational secretary of the Italian Society of Palliative Care and palliative care doctor of the Lighthouse Foundation Ets which has been dealing with people with chronic-degenerative diseases for exactly forty years. Veronese, who studied in the UK with David Oliver of the University of Kent, a student of the mother of palliative care, social worker, nurse and doctor Cicely Saunder, explains that pain therapy is only one aspect of a specialty that looks at the whole person: «The suffering object of palliative care has many dimensions: the physical one, linked to the symptoms; the psychological one, such as the fear of feeling sick or dying, anxiety and depression; the social one, due to the isolation and loss of one’s independence and social identity; and the spiritual one, linked to the attempt to find meaning in the disease and to feel at peace with oneself».

After months of the pandemic, which have forced us to understand that death is not always tameable in our times and ways, we are in the same situation as before. “Which is that of the denial of death,” says Veronese. So much so that the recent Lancet Commission on the value of death speaks of the need to review the relationship of our modern society with death, denounces the excessive medicalization and dehumanization of the terminal phase of life and the scarce use of palliative care. Not only that: «The Commission», says Veronese, «has led to the redefinition of palliative care, which must deal with all medically correlated suffering, that associated with the disease we have mentioned, also helping those who may not be dying or are experiencing a condition that maybe it won’t shorten his life by a day. This global outlook broadens our responsibility».

The Italian situation

In Italy, due to cultural, training and personnel shortages, the offer does not correspond to the need for palliative care, which stands at 23%, therefore only 1 in 4 of the almost 540,000 who would need it benefit and the figure drops to 5% in the pediatric area, while in countries like the UK it reaches 78%. According to the Death Quality Index, which looks at assistance to the terminally ill in 40 European countries, Italy is in 24th place. The application of the law therefore leaves much to be desired, even though in theory the need for an ever earlier taking charge of the patient is preached. However, much has been done in these twelve years: “In addition to the inclusion in the essential levels of assistance – Lea, there has been the establishment of specialization schools in palliative medicine for doctors and the fine-tuning of the organizational aspect , with the creation and accreditation process of Palliative Care Networks, made up of local networks present in the area, which operationally provide for public and private collaboration, coordinated by regional palliative care networks» says Veronese. “What is missing is the staff.”