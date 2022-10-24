The heart palpitations are a common symptom that can be caused by various health problems. Sometimes, they are the result of a serious heart condition, such as a heart attack or arrhythmia. In other cases, they can be caused by an incorrect lifestyle. However, it is important to know how to recognize them, in order to understand when it is necessary to consult a doctor.

We talk about it with Dr. Anthony Borderresponsible of Electrophysiology in Humanity.

What are palpitations?

The palpitations (or heartbeat) are a disorder characterized by the perception that the heart is not beating at the “right” rhythm, but that it is accelerating.

There is talk of heartbeat both in case of increased heart rate (tachycardia), which can be caused by physical exertion or by an emotion, both in the case of irregular heart rhythm due to the manifestation of extrasystoles (which evoke the sensation of a heart that “loses beats”).

Palpitations can be related to stress, strenuous physical activity, medication or medical conditions.

As a rule, although they can be frightening, palpitations have no health consequences, and only in rare cases can they indicate an arrhythmia.

What are the symptoms of palpitations?

The palpitations are characterized by:

a jump in the heartbeat, which gives a sense of shaking in the chest;

an abnormal rhythm of the heartbeat;

its acceleration;

a completely irregular rhythm.

These are sensations that can be felt at the level of throat, neck and, in general, chest, equally at rest or in motion. If the palpitations last a few seconds, there is usually no need to worry.

What are the causes of palpitations?

Among the main ones organic and non-cardiac causes of palpitations we can indicate:

intense emotional states, due to anxiety, stress or panic attacks;

excessive physical activity;

psychostimulants such as nicotine or caffeine;

the use of nasal decongestants based on pseudoephedrine;

fever;

hormonal changes due to menstruation, pregnancy or menopause;

high or low thyroid hormone levels;

hyperthyroidism.

Among the main ones risk factors that can cause palpitations we indicate:

stress;

anxiety, depression and panic attacks;

pregnancy;

use of drugs based on psychostimulants;

heart disease, with arrhythmia or impaired heart function.

Palpitations: when to do a cardiological examination?

If the palpitations are felt with increasing frequency, they could indicate a pain of the heart and it is therefore worth doing one cardiological visit with arrhythmological address.

In particular, the following are signs that should not be underestimated:

chest pain;

fainting;

shortness of breath and labored breathing;

feeling dizzy or dizzy.

Palpitations: what tests to do for the diagnosis?

If your doctor suspects that the cause is related to heart pain, he or she may prescribe some examscome:

L’ electrocardiogram (ECG) detects the electrical impulses generated by the beat through sensors applied on the chest, in order to identify anomalies that could explain the appearance of palpitations.

(ECG) detects the electrical impulses generated by the beat through sensors applied on the chest, in order to identify anomalies that could explain the appearance of palpitations. L’ cardiac holter (or dynamic electrocardiogram) requires the application of electrodes to the chest connected to a portable device that monitors the functioning of the heart for 24–72 hours.

(or dynamic electrocardiogram) requires the application of electrodes to the chest connected to a portable device that monitors the functioning of the heart for 24–72 hours. L’ event recorder instead it is the recording of the electrocardiographic trace that controls the heart rhythm through the implantation of a small battery-operated device. The examination is prescribed when the arrhythmias are not constant, but discontinuous (for example, they appear only once a week).

instead it is the recording of the electrocardiographic trace that controls the heart rhythm through the implantation of a small battery-operated device. The examination is prescribed when the arrhythmias are not constant, but discontinuous (for example, they appear only once a week). L’echocardiogram uses ultrasound to understand if the heart has any abnormalities affecting the ventricles or valves.

Can palpitations be prevented?

The most effective system for to preventor contain the risk of palpitations is to follow some precautions:

try to relieve stress, through meditation techniques, deep breathing, physical exercise;

avoid taking caffeine and energy drinks, which can speed up the heartbeat;

if prescribed by the attending physician, use anxiolytics;

avoid taking drugs.

What can be hidden behind palpitations?

Heartbeat or palpitations can therefore hide cardiac arrhythmias which, if not intercepted in the short term by the cardiologist, can lead to cardiac syncope or arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia or ventricular extrasystole.

The atrial fibrillation it is undoubtedly the most frequent arrhythmia in the general population (estimated at 2-3%). It is characterized by an irregular heartbeat and if not diagnosed in good time it can also cause ischemic stroke.

L’ventricular ectopic beats instead it is characterized by an extra heartbeat, generally benign but which in a minority of cases can lead to structural cardiomyopathy.

The ventricular tachycardia it is a very dangerous reentry arrhythmia, usually associated with a previous myocardial infarction or a dilation of a ventricle.

The holter 24h ECG is usually sufficient to make the diagnosis.

Doctor Anthony Border is an arrhythmologist cardiologist who studies heart rhythm disorders, approaching these pathologies with pharmacological or electrical treatment (catheter ablation); he has more than 1500 procedures performed and is a researcher with more than 160 scientific articles in the field of cardiac arrhythmias. He is involved in international research projects and participates as a speaker in mapping and ablation techniques.

