Palpitations, what they are and when to worry

Heart palpitations are a condition linked to different factors that can be more or less insidious depending on the case.

The presence of alterations in the heartbeat are a symptom that sometimes has nothing to do with the heart. They can, in fact, be caused by emotions, anxiety or actually be connected to heart abnormalities.

Of course, only the doctor can determine what is causing the palpitations through specific tests that can shed light on the condition. For this reason, asking for his help in such a situation can be of the utmost importance.

Palpitations: what are the causes and how to treat them

It manifests itself as an acceleration of the heartbeat, this can generally seem faster or present as a decisive beat. They are beats that are generally perceived on the outermost part of the chest. A beat rate between 60 and 100 is considered normal, an increase in these levels is instead to be considered as palpitation.

In some subjects this rhythm can change, sportsmen in particular tend to have heartbeats within 60 per minute, this is a phenomenon which instead takes the name of bradycardia and it is completely different. Palpitations manifest themselves differently from person to person, some speak of the sensation of having the heart in the throat, others of feeling the heart beating fast, still others instead of having the impression that a beat skips. Palpitations can happen for physiological increase of the heartbeat therefore sinus type for example for an effort or an emotion, for irregular arrhythmias or abnormal beats. These are located supraventricular or ventricular therefore what are also called extrasystoles.

We speak objectively of palpitations only when heart rate goes over 100. Common causes are: emotions, stress, anxiety, medications, stimulants, smoking, sleep deprivation, drugs, heavy eating. Obviously where the phenomenon is persistent it is essential to check because there could be problems of anemia, hypoglycemia, thyroid, hormonal changes, heart failure. Sometimes this condition is linked to severe stress and can also be determined by actual panic attacks.

The cardiologist will be able to find out the nature of the same and therefore give targeted indications also on treatment. In this case, in fact, the triggering factor is everything, it can be linked to an important physical condition linked to the heart, to anxiety and stress which therefore must be treated differently or only to a temporary emotional issue. Especially in old age, to prevent the phenomenon, it is important to have regular checks, not to eat excessively before going to sleep, not to drink too much alcohol and not to smoke. All these conditions can induce the phenomenon or in any case worsen its manifestations.

