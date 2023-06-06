Pamela Camassa first finalist, eliminated Fabio Ricci











Eighth appointment with the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi. Helena and Gian Maria in nominations









Yes video The final of theIsland of the Famous” conducted by Ilary Blasi. In the eighth round, Fabio Ricci and Nathaly Caldonazzo were eliminated, but the latter remained on the last resort. Pamela Camassa is the first finalist of the 17th edition. In nomination Helena and Gian Maria.

Photogallery – “Island of the famous”, the emotions of the eighth episode



Ilary Blasi opens the new episode by greeting the commentators and connects with Honduras. Here Alvin introduces himself to the public as “your Charon”, while the presenter jokes: “Caron, if anything”.

Two women against all Nathaly and Helena are at odds with the whole group, which has now united against them. If Helena has distanced herself from everyone, Nathaly has gone on the counterattack. For her, the Wild Goose group unites, aiming to eliminate all the other castaways. Lo Cicero objects that Nathaly is false. While the accusations against Helena continue, Mazzoli recounts: “Helena told us that she will never win the island because Italians are racists”. The girl defends herself: “Brazilians vote for Brazilians and therefore Italians vote for Italians, they are nationalists, but I love Italy”.

The first duel This evening there will be a double elimination and the first finalist will be decided. To get to safety, the castaways will clash in some duels. The first challenge pits Helena against one of her “enemies”. Pamela as a leader self-candidates. The two challenge each other in the freediving test in the tanks. The winner will be able to participate in the final round to become the first finalist. Pamela wins.

First elimination The televoting between Fabio and Nathaly ends. The castaway who has to leave the playa is Nathaly. His Judas kiss goes to Andrea Lo Cicero.

New duel New challenge for the final between Alessandra and Cristina. However, the singer gets anxious when she can’t touch in the water. She wins the second and will have access to the test to become the first finalist.

A surprise for Helena Helena talks about her difficult relationship with men, started by her father, who was a violent man and beat her mother. Her boyfriend Carlo taught her to believe in her love in the family. For her, a surprise that she has to go and retrieve at sea. She finds an engagement ring that Carlo left her, waiting for her on the beach.

Another duel It’s up to the men to challenge each other to try and be the first finalist. Through a chain, Gian Maria is excluded from the possibility of participating and goes directly to the flash televoting. Lo Cicero and Fabio challenge Luca and Marco to the Honduran watch. The latter win and together with Pamela and Cristina they fight for the place in the final. Opened the flash televoting among all the others to decree the second eliminated. Pamela wins, she’s in the final. She and she is also the leader of the episode. Flash televoting closed. Eliminated Fabio. His Judas kiss goes to Helena. Fabio reaches Nathaly at the last resort and the two decide to stay. A new flash televoting opens: Fabio has to leave.

Reward All castaways are called to the beach for a reward. They will be able to eat steaks as long as Luca agrees to have his hair shaved. For him also an omelette made by his mother.

The nominations Off to the nominations. Gian Maria, Luca, Marco, Cristina mention Helena, who indicates Andrea. Alessandra chooses Gian Maria. Nominated by the Helena group. Pamela sends Gian Maria to televoting.

