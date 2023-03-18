Sweet, savory, vegan or American pancakes – we could really eat pancakes anytime and anywhere! Pancakes with a wide variety of fillings are simply delicious, especially for breakfast, and they are an absolute family favourite. And since we, as hobby cooks, like to experiment in the kitchen and try out new recipes, we have a great idea for you on how you can enjoy the classic. For example, how about surprising your loved ones with a super delicious pancake casserole? Whether fruity with apples or berries or a hearty pancake and minced meat casserole – with our recipes no culinary wishes remain unfulfilled! What are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!

The best apple pancake casserole

And of course we will first show you how to prepare a sweet pancake casserole. Wonderfully fluffy and with a fruity apple filling – the perfect weekend breakfast! Whether you use our pancake batter recipe or your own is up to you.

Ingredients pancake batter:

200 grams of wheat flour

50 grams of sugar

3 Owner

300ml milk

120 ml sparkling mineral water

1 packet of vanilla sugar

A pinch of salt

Apple filling and frosting:

2 medium apples, cored and diced

400 grams of unsweetened applesauce

120 grams fresh cream

100 grams of cream cheese

1 No

20 ml milk

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Preparation:

For the pancake batter, in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, vanilla sugar, milk, mineral water and salt for 3-4 minutes until smooth.

Add flour and mix everything until smooth. Leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Heat some butter or oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat and bake about 8-10 pancakes for 3-4 minutes per side.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with butter.

Spread the pancakes with the apple sauce and top with apples.

Roll up the pancakes tightly and place in the casserole dish.

Whisk together the cream cheese, crème fraîche, vanilla extract and milk in a bowl and pour over the pancakes.

Bake for about 30-35 minutes until golden brown and sprinkle with a little powdered sugar if you like.

And voilà – your sweet pancake casserole with apples is ready.

Sweet pancake casserole with quark filling

And here is another delicious recipe for sweet pancake casserole with a light quark filling. Whether for breakfast or as a small finger food – you will surely love it, I promise!

Ingredients:

350 grams of wheat flour

170 grams of sugar

600 ml milk

6 eggs + 2 yolks

The grated zest of 1 lemon

500 grams of low-fat quark

200 ml Sahne

40 grams raisins (optional but recommended)

Preparation:

Mix 4 eggs, milk and 50 grams of sugar with the hand mixer for 2-3 minutes until smooth.

Add the wheat flour and mix to form a smooth dough. Leave to rest for 10-15 minutes.

Heat some butter in a coated pan over medium heat and bake 10-12 thin pancakes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and grease a baking dish with butter.

Mix 2 eggs with 120 grams of sugar, quark and lemon peel in a bowl and spread over the pancakes.

Place pancakes in the casserole dish.

Mix the cream, egg yolks and remaining sugar until smooth and pour over the pancakes.

Bake the pancake casserole for about 30 minutes and garnish with red fruit jelly or canned apricots, if you like.

Enjoy!

Hearty pancake and mince casserole

Bring some variety to the table and make this savory ground beef pancake casserole for dinner today! Add to that a crunchy fennel salad with oranges and it couldn’t get any better.

Ingredients pancakes:

280 grams of wheat flour

350ml milk

350ml of water

2 Owner

1 TL Backpulver

A pinch of salt

Minced Meat Filling:

450 grams of ground beef

2 medium onions, finely chopped

1 carrot, diced small

200 grams of tomatoes, finely diced

2 THE Tomatenpuree

1 EL Worcestershire Sauce

200 ml vegetable broth

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients for the pancakes in a large bowl with a whisk until smooth and leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Heat some butter in a coated pan over medium heat and bake 12 thin pancakes.

For the filling, heat some olive oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the onions and carrots for 3-4 minutes until translucent.

Add the ground beef and sauté for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add tomatoes, tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper.

Deglaze with vegetable stock and simmer for 20-25 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and grease a casserole dish with butter.

Top the pancakes with the minced meat filling and roll up tightly.

Place pancakes in casserole dish and sprinkle with grated cheese if desired.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes until golden brown and your hearty pancake casserole with minced meat is ready.

Baked pancakes with spinach filling

Would you like to prepare a vegetarian pancake casserole? Then we have the perfect recipe for you! With a deliciously creamy spinach filling, these pancakes are perfect for a light dinner!

Ingredients pancakes:

350 grams of wheat flour

4 Owner

450 ml milk

A pinch of salt

Bechamelsauce:

500ml milk

40 Gramm Butter

40 grams of wheat flour

A pinch of nutmeg

salt and pepper

Spinach filling:

1 medium onion, finely chopped

350 grams of spinach

350 grams of cottage cheese or ricotta

1 egg yolk

100 grams Parmesan, grated

olive oil

salt and pepper

Preparation:

For the béchamel sauce, heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and add the flour, stirring constantly.

Deglaze with milk and bring to a boil while stirring.

Season with nutmeg, salt and pepper, reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Mix the ingredients for the pancakes in a bowl until smooth and let rest for 10 minutes.

Heat some butter in a coated pan and bake 12 pancakes.

For the filling, heat olive oil in a pan and sauté onions for 2-3 minutes.

Add the spinach and season with salt and pepper.

Stir in the ricotta, half the parmesan and egg yolk and mix well.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a baking dish with butter.

Spread half of the béchamel sauce on the bottom of the casserole dish.

Top the pancakes with the spinach filling and roll up tightly.

Place the pancakes in the casserole dish and pour over the béchamel sauce.

Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan and bake for about 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

And your hearty pancake casserole with spinach filling is ready!

Hearty “pizza” casserole

Can’t decide between pizza and pancake casserole? Then you will really love this recipe! Nice and cheesy and full of flavor – the perfect addition to your next Netflix marathon!

Ingredients pancakes:

200 grams of flour

250ml milk

2 Owner

A pinch of salt

Filling:

50 grams of salami

50 grams of ham or more salami

300 grams of tomato sauce of your choice

120 Gram Mozzarella

150 grams grated cheese

1 tbsp dried basil

Preparation:

Mix the ingredients for the pancakes in a bowl with a whisk and let the batter rest for 30 minutes.

Heat some butter in a coated pan and bake about 10-12 pancakes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spread half of the tomato sauce in the casserole dish.

Spread the remaining tomato sauce on the pancakes and then top with the salami, ham and mozzarella.

Sprinkle with grated cheese and basil and bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown.

Enjoy!

