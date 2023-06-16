Pancakes, if you love them too, here’s great news: you don’t have to deprive yourself of them on a diet | 5 diet recipes

Pancakes even on a diet? Why not, if you follow these light recipes of the most loved sweet pancakes in the United States.

I pancake they are tasty typical American sweet pancakes made with few ingredients and used above all for breakfast.

But did you know that its origins are very ancient and even come from ancient Greece? It seems that already in 500 a. C. if they consumed a yeast-free version, an American intuition that made those pancakes similar to crepes what they are today. A delight.

A delight that however could not be eaten on a diet as it is a food rich in sugars and refined flours. What if we tried a light version instead?

Indeed, more than one. From those with citrus fruits to those with water, here are some light recipes to treat yourself to a tasty pancake-based breakfast even if you’re on a diet.

Pancake light: le ricette

And if now that the heat begins to try tasty and fresh pancake al limone? He pours 200 g of egg whites and 30 g of cane sugar into a bowl and starts beating with a hand whisk. Slowly combine 90 g of oatmeal, a teaspoon of baking powder and the grated rind of a lemon. Your batter is ready to cook, pour a ladleful at a time into a small non-stick pan. When the surface is covered with bubbles you can turn using a spatula. The lightest pancakes are those to the water, for which you will need an egg, 30 g of sugar, 130 g of flour, 130 ml of water and 7 g of baking powder. The procedure is the same.

The version with lo cannot be missing yogurt. In a bowl, beat an egg with 60 g of sugar and then add a 125 ml jar of plain yogurt. Slowly combine 160 g of flour, 200 ml of milk and a teaspoon of baking powder. If you prefer, you can flavor it with vanilla essence. Leave to rest in the fridge for at least half an hour and cook as usual.

The fit version

I fit coconut pancakes they are very tasty, it seems incredible that you can eat them even on a diet. Beat 180 g of egg whites in a bowl together with a teaspoon of honey. Combine 80 g of Greek yogurt or ricotta cheese if you prefer and, continuing to mix, add 50 g of rice flour and 20 g of coconut flour. Mix well and then leave to rest in the fridge for at least an hour to thicken. Only after standing can you add 1 teaspoon of baking powder. A real treat.

Finally, here is the recipe for the integral pancakes. Whip 2 egg whites and set aside while in another bowl beat the two egg yolks with 60 g of brown sugar. Add the other ingredients i.e. 20 ml of seed oil, 250 ml of milk, 200 gr of wholemeal flour and 2 teaspoons of baking powder. Finally, add the previously whipped egg whites and cook.

