Pancakes: the light recipe for breakfast: taste in full US style but they are not a calorie blast

Pancakes, ideal for a delicious and tasty breakfast as our dear “friends” from across the ocean have taught us. Here’s how to prepare them light and therefore without calories.

Most Italians, as we know, even though they own one culinary tradition capable of doing envy practically the Worldwidehave always been particularly heterophilesespecially when it comes to food. In practice, the latest generations have grown up on bread and stars and stripes and moreover, as soon as possible, for them the must is to get a trip to the States.

One of the main reasons why they are so successful in Italy are fast food chainsas the McDonald and the Burger King. Many then have always been fascinated by a food in particular that, in overseas films, it is often seen consumed in the first meal of the day, or rather breakfast.

We are talking about the pancakewhich are often mistranslated in the Italian dubbing as frittersalthough these are entirely different things. They are sometimes served stacked like a sort of tower, on top of which stands out a knob of softened butter, to be spread between one layer and another and bathed in a cascade of Maple syrup.

The recipe for pancakes, a dish that is very tempting for Italians

In short, it is all too clear that globalization is pleasing that segment of the Italian and non-Italian public already mentioned. Furthermore, a tasty recipe has also been disclosed, by the chef Frank Proto, which allows you to prepare them in peace at home. It’s about a light version and which does not include any caloric hit.

Here are the ingredients: 370 g of farina30 g in sugar1/2 tsp salei spoon of baking powder1/2 tsp sodium bicarbonate540 ml in latte60 ml in vegetable oil1 tbsp vanilla extract60 ml in apple cider vinegar3 egg. Now you just have to proceed with the preparation. Are you ready to discover the development?

Here’s how to proceed

First of all, you need to have two bowls where you can mix the ingredients separately dry ingredientsflour, baking soda, salt, sugar, baking powder, vanilla extract, on one side, e moist, or milk, oil, apple cider vinegar and eggs, on the other. Once well blended separately they should be united and mixed with a whisk so that they are amalgamino to form one nice uniform batter.

Now melt a knob of butter in a non-stick pan and, when it has melted and the pan is hot, scoop out portions of the batter with a ladle and put them to cook in the pan, so as to form the pancaketo be turned over as they come well browned. Once cooked, place them on a serving plate one above the other and serve as desired with a cascade of Maple syrup and fruit of your choice.

