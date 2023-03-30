Introduction

Pancoast syndrome is a set of symptoms that result from irritation of the different structures found in the upper part of the lung; manifests itself with such ailments as

The most common causes are cysts and tumors and, among the latter, in particular the so-called Pancoast tumor, a lung cancer affecting the apex of the organ with possible spread to surrounding tissues, such as the ribs or vertebrae.

Pancoast tumors are named after Henry Pancoast, an American radiologist, who dealt with them at the turn of the 30s of the last century.

Cause

Of all the cancers affecting the lung, non-small cell lung cancer is the most frequent (about 80-85%), while Pancoast tumors account for a variable percentage of 3-5% of all cancers pulmonary. It is also a non-small cell cancer, but it develops in the upper end (apex) of the right or left lung. This type of cancer mainly affects the smokers and ex-smokers.

Other forms of cancer can also cause Pancoast syndrome, such as:

primary adenoid cystic carcinomas,

thyroid carcinomas,

lymphomas,

metastases from any primary tumor,

tumors benign occupying the superior pulmonary sulcus.

Lung infections and abscesses can also cause Pancoast syndrome, which overall involves the chest wall and surrounding structures such as:

brachiocephalic vein,

subclavian artery,

phrenic nerve,

recurrent laryngeal nerve,

vagus nerve,

a sympathetic ganglion (thereby causing Horner’s syndrome).

Symptoms

Depending on the compressed structures, the symptoms complained of by the patient may vary, for example

when hit the brachial plexus pain occurs in the shoulder and arm (seen in almost all patients), with possible weakness and loss of muscle function in the hand;

pain occurs in the shoulder and arm (seen in almost all patients), with possible weakness and loss of muscle function in the hand; if the parietal pleura (one of the two membranes that surround the lungs) are the ribs and/or vertebral bodies and cause pain;

when the compression extends further the patient may develop radiculopathy (C8 to T1), a pathological condition affecting the spinal nerve roots and their prolongations and which is manifested by pain and paresthesia (for example tingling) of the fourth finger, fifth finger, and medial side of the hand, forearm, and upper arm (hand muscle weakness affects fine motor skills and gripping ability).

When the tumor involves the sympathetic trunk and the cervical ganglioninitially, patients may develop facial flushing on only one side and sweating due to the irritation. Later, Horner’s syndrome may appear, with

ptosis (drooping of only one eyelid),

miosis (pupil smaller than normal)

and anhidrosis (stopped sweat production),

sometimes accompanied by contralateral hot flashes and sweating, i.e. on the opposite side, as a result of a sympathetic reaction called Harlequin syndrome.

Less commonly, the superior vena cava with development of the related train of symptoms (superior vena cava syndrome):

More generally, the typical symptoms of each form of cancer may appear, such as malaise and tiredness, fever, weight loss and easy to fatigue.

With regard to the specific symptoms of the tumor, due to the localization on the apex of the lung, respiratory symptoms such as wheezing are complained only in the more advanced stages

Diagnosis

Since pulmonary symptoms manifest only late, i.e. in the advanced stage, the presenting symptoms may be associated with a musculoskeletal origin with a delay in diagnosis.

There are no specific blood tests for Pancoast tumor, so initial evaluation is usually done with a generic chest x-ray; following the diagnosis TC provides additional information, relating to factors such as:

tumor extension,

possible involvement of lymph nodes (which may appear enlarged) and bones,

but above all it is the examination of first choice when a guide for the biopsy is needed, the gold standard for the diagnosis of certainty.

The MRI of the neck, chest and upper abdomen is usually requested after diagnosis and before surgery.

Treatment

In the case of Pancoast tumor, the therapy generally involves chemoradiotherapy (association of chemotherapy e radiotherapy) followed by surgical resection, a 4-6 weeks following the completion of the first phase.

Contraindications to surgical resection include ppresence of metastases and the involvement of some adjacent structures, such as lymph nodes, esophagus, trachea, … but in some patients it is the position that makes the operation impracticable (for example due to excessive proximity to vital structures such as nerves and spinal column ).

As with most cancers, early diagnosis significantly improves the prognosis.

In the presence of other forms of cancer, the therapy can obviously differ.

