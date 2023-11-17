PANCREAS CANCER: A MULTIDISCIPLINARY TEAM TO FIGHT THE DISEASE

Il November 16 occurs there World Pancreatic Cancer Day. A very important anniversary, as this pathology still represents an important challenge in the oncology field. In Italy over 14,500 new cases are diagnosed every year (with a male prevalence), and the probability of survival 5 years after diagnosis still unfortunately remains low, even if it triples for those who survive the first year after the discovery of the disease.

In our region, according to data from the Cancer Registry, there are over 1200 new cases every year, approximately 10% of which are diagnosed in the province of Ferrara.

“Is very important – explains the prof. Antonio Frassoldati (in the picture), Head of Intercompany Department of Onco-Hematology – try to to prevent the appearance of this tumor. Or at least to diagnose it at an early stage. Avoiding smoking, reducing body weight, doing constant physical activity, reducing the consumption of alcohol and animal fats as much as possible and increasing the intake of fruit and vegetables are all actions that everyone can carry out and which are associated with a lower probability to develop this type of disease. It is equally important look for the presence of a possible predisposition, especially when other cases of this tumor are observed in family members, or if other carcinogenic forms recur, such as those of the breast or prostate, especially if at a young age. In these cases it is possible to investigate the presence of particular genetic alterations, the presence of which may suggest the carrying out of tests useful for an early diagnosis. The recognition of this disease, often subtle, in the initial phase is in any case important to allow its surgical removal and to improve the prognosis”.

A multi-professional and multidisciplinary group dedicated to pancreatic pathologies has been active for many years in the Ferrara healthcare companies, made up of gastroenterologists, radiologists, pathologists, surgeons, oncologists and radiotherapists, which has recently been enriched with the support of external specialists, and which also allows centralized management of particularly complex cases in high surgical volume centres. Furthermore, the diagnosis of pancreatic tumors requires a high level of experience, both from a radiological point of view (due to the need to study the relationship of the disease with the blood vessels and the biliary tree) and from an endoscopic point of view (with interventional biopsy procedures in ultrasound endoscopy, and positioning of prostheses in case of obstruction of the biliary tract or digestive tract) and anatomopathologically.

In 2023, 55 patients have so far been treated by the multidisciplinary hepatobiliopancreatic group of the Ferrara Health Authorities, and major surgery has been carried out in 20% of cases. The same percentage of patients are candidates for surgery with a “curative” intent and in some of them it is possible to achieve this result through aggressive pre-operative chemotherapy.

“In operated cases – continues the professor. Frailed – then also there postoperative chemotherapy – or chemoradiotherapy in cases of non-radical surgery – has achieved improvements, albeit limited, in prognosis. In the advanced phase of the disease, therapy has so far provided overall unsatisfactory results, and plays a predominantly palliative role. Some perspective seems to come from the possibility of personalizing therapies based on the presence of particular alterations, which we can investigate with sophisticated molecular analyses, which however are only present in 10-15% of cases. The search for new treatment strategies – concludes the professor. Frailed – therefore remains essential in this disease, just as a multidisciplinary approach remains very important, as happens in our healthcare companies, to offer in any case the best possible diagnosis and treatment path to patients suffering from pancreatic cancer”.

