Pancreas cysts, symptoms and treatment to be done

Pancreatic cysts are benign formations, but if they reach large volumes they can also cause major problems.

The pancreas is located at the top of the abdomen, behind the stomach, and is essential for the digestion of food. Cysts that can form are the norm asymptomatic.

In fact, the patient who is affected by it may not even be aware of it at all and receive the diagnosis only after having done other tests.

Pancreatic cysts are initially small in size and contain fluid inside. Over time, however, it may happen that these grow and require a necessary removal operation. For this reason, it is very important to always keep them under control.

Pancreatic cysts: causes and symptoms

Cysts can be of two types: inflammatory, which can arise from trauma, pancreatitis or other rare conditions. Sometimes they cause pain and are removed by emptying the bag endoscopically. And the cystic neoplasms, benign tendency cysts that can rarely evolve. In this case they must be investigated in order to establish their nature and, if necessary, they can be exported.

What are the causes and risks of pancreatic cysts (tantasalute.it)

The pancreatic cysts they are not a serious disease or one to worry about, but they must be analyzed to understand their nature and how to intervene if deemed appropriate. These are found in the context of specific instrumental analyses. So it will be the expert who will indicate the best way at a therapeutic level and the specialist of the case. Among the cysts can occur:

Serous cystadenoma, that does not become cancerous but can grow;Cistoadenoma mucinoso, which must be kept under control;Papillary cystic tumor very rare and cancerous;Papillary neoplasm which can be precancerous or cancerous.

Cysts can lead to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, pancreatitis. Nutrition is the main risk factor, with a healthy and balanced diet, the disease is prevented. Just follow the Mediterranean one low in fatty foods with fruits, vegetables, natural foods. The pancreatitis that can accompany them manifests itself with a very strong and sudden pain that arises spontaneously and can also be accompanied by a sense of compression of the part. This inflammation comes from alcohol abuse and, if chronic, it can also lead to the onset of cancer.

So in addition to following a diet rich in lean proteins, fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, foods rich in antioxidants, it is essential limit the use of alcohol. In the case of acute pancreatitis the pain can disappear with the right treatment, in the case of a chronic situation the inflammation does not go away and becomes disabling as well as dangerous because it can progress.

