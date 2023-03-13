The one of cancro al pancreas unfortunately, it is becoming a real epidemic. A survey conducted by “Le Parisien” points out that today, in France, more than 15,000 new cases are detected each year, and, between 1990 and 2018, the incidence rate of the disease in the transalpine country increased by 2.7% per year in men and by 3.8% in women . The disease primarily affects people over the age of 55, with an average age at diagnosis of 73 for women and 70 for men.

The problem is that “no one knows exactly what causes the increase in pancreatic cancer”stated Dr. Antoine Hollebecque, an oncologist specializing in tumors of the digestive system (Institut Gustave-Roussy, Villejuif). There are risk factors: smoking, overweight, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle. “The latest national study on the weight of the French, published at the beginning of the year, showed that almost one in two French people is overweight and 15% are obese”, added Dr. Hollebecque. Diabetes, which is increasingly frequent, is also a risk factor, albeit a minor one, for the development of this disease.

PANCREAS CANCER, THE CAUSES OF THE “EPIDEMIC”: “EVEN THE EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL INCREASES THE RISK”

That’s not all: “Le Parisien” also reports that recent research has confirmed that excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing pancreatic cancer. “There may be an impact of specific environmental factors, pollution, pesticides, food additives. All elements that would play a role in this explosion of cases “speculated Professor Hollebecque.

Furthermore, the risk also increases when there is a family history. Therefore, as Professor Rebours (Beaujon hospital, Paris) explained at the Académie de chirurgie, “a person who has more than three first-degree relatives who have had pancreatic cancer has a higher risk of developing the disease“. It goes without saying that precise knowledge of risk factors remains an important element for considering prevention strategies and for identifying those most at risk who could benefit from early diagnosis when the tools become available.

