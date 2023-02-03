Home Health Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5 years left to live.” And it collects an avalanche of donations – ilgazzettino.it
Health

Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5 years left to live.” And it collects an avalanche of donations – ilgazzettino.it

by admin
Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5 years left to live.” And it collects an avalanche of donations – ilgazzettino.it
  1. Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5 years left to live.” And it collects an avalanche of donations ilgazzettino.it
  2. United States, pretends to have cancer and collects 37 thousand dollars in donations: arrested TGCOM
  3. Pretending to be a cancer patient: 19-year-old arrested for collecting $37,000 in donations Vanity Fair Italia
  4. “I have a tumor”. The shocking announcement, fundraising and deception ilGiornale.it
  5. “I have a tumor the size of a balloon, I have 5 years left to live”: tiktoker collects 37 thousand… Daily fact
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  the three forms that give the right to disability

You may also like

Junk food increases the risk of cancer: not...

The biological clock beats differently in men and...

How to collect medicines with the health card...

The doctor who “treats” with the pendulum: that’s...

Salmonella and listeria, withdrawn batch of traditional salami....

Can you eat oranges when pregnant? The surprising...

Covid: changes seen in the brain after one...

Acute myeloid leukemia, with new cure leap survival...

The renovated gymnasium of the Ipsia Barsanti in...

A new school gymnasium will be built on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy