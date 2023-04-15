news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 14 – The combination of a drug usually used to lower cholesterol and an antiepileptic would enhance the effect of chemotherapy in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas by modifying the biology of the tumour. The intuition stems from a study conducted at the Pascale Cancer Institute in Naples, by the Experimental Pharmacology Unit, coordinated by Elena Di Gennaro who, together with the researchers Federica Iannelli, Serena Roca, Francesca Bruzzese and Alessandra Leone, will enroll the first patients. The clinical study, explains a note, is called Vespa and is coordinated by the scientific director of the Cancer Institute of Naples, Alfredo Budillon and by the director of the Clinical and Experimental Oncology Unit for abdominal tumors, Antonio Avallone, and was funded by the European Remedi4all project, which sees Pascale as a partner with 23 other institutions with the aim of building a permanent structure in Europe on the “repositioning” of drugs, i.e. the use of drugs already approved and/or used in humans for purposes other than their own original indication. This is the case of valproic acid and simvastatin, a strategy tested for many diseases, with the advantage of being able to save costs and time in drug development.



“The Vespa study – explains Budillon – was conceived from the outset as “patient-centred” and was designed and developed in collaboration with one of the main European organizations for cancer patients, “Cancer Patient Europe” which will in fact have its own representative in the management committee of the study with the director of the organization based in Brussels, Antonella Cardone, who will support me and Antonio Avallone and the statistician Diana Giannarelli of the Gemelli Polyclinic”.



It has also received funding from the Ministry of Health in the context of Targeted Research and makes use of three main Italian partners, the San Raffaele Institute in Milan with the Unit directed by Michele Reni, the University of Verona with the Oncology Directed by Michele Milella and the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome with the Oncology Unit directed by Gianpaolo Tortora, and of an important Spanish partner, the Raymon Y Cajal Institute, the main Clinical Research Institution in Madrid with its scientific director Maria Laura Garcia Bermejo and Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez Garrote.



“Congratulations to our scientific director – says the general director of the Neapolitan oncological center, Attilio Bianchi – for the approval of a project of this magnitude. Looking at the world through the eyes of the patient is the dimension with which we must increasingly be able to deal “. (HANDLE).

