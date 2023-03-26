Pancreatic cancer, the frontier of San Giovanni Bosco: mortality zeroed 30 days after surgery. Encouraging signs on the front of a terrible tumor

Encouraging signs on the front of a terrible tumor, which very often does not forgive. Let’s talk about pancreatic cancer – about 900 new diagnoses in Piedmont, the subject of the recent Surgery congress organized by the General Surgery 2 of theSan Giovanni Bosco Hospital of the City of Turin ASL, reference center for pancreatic surgery in Piedmont directed by Dr. Tiziana Viora. Various topics will be addressed in the fifth edition: innovation of surgical techniques including robotics, future prospects for diagnosis and treatment, analysis of activity data relating to pancreatic surgery in Piedmont.

On this occasion, and here is the good news as read on www.lastampa.it, the data recently published by the PNE, National Outcomes Plan, which highlight the excellent results, especially in terms of zeroing mortality at 30 days for patients operated on by the San Giovanni Pancreas Group. The five-year statistical analysis is ongoing and there are currently no validated data.

The second good news, on which the first depends, is the tuning of one new surgical technique: involves the more radical removal of the peritumoral tissue, the preservation of the whole stomach, access to the abdomen through a small median incision of about 18 centimeters or through the use of the da Vinci robot. In addition, the use of very small gauge sutures, one tenth of a millimetre.

“Surgery of pancreas it is very complex and weighed down, due to its intrinsic difficulty, by high rates of perioperative and postoperative morbidity and mortality. -comments Dr. Viora, who to her credit has more than 600 pancreatic operations as first operator or as a tutor-. For this reason, it is important that the surgical treatment of this pathology is concentrated in the Centers which, in terms of expertise and organizational capacity, show the best qualitative and quantitative standards”.

Expertise and technology make the difference, even in this field. «The recent introduction of the da Vinci surgical robot at theThe hospital has opened new frontiers in minimally invasive surgical therapy of pancreatic cancer – underlines, not surprisingly, Carlo Picco, director general of the local health authority of the city of Turin -. The results obtained confirm the validity of the choices made, the validity of the organizational model and the skills possessed by the group directed by Dr. Viora».

