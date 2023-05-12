Pancreatic cancer, mRna vaccine delays recurrences 50% of cases / First positive results

Il pancreatic cancer represents one of the forms of cancer with higher mortality ratenot just for diagnosis which often arrive when it is too late, but also because it is subject to relapses. In fact, even after the intervention, according to the official statisticsthe incidence of recurrence is 80%. Therefore prevention remains fundamental, e find an effective cure. This is a challenge that the scientists from all over the world are trying to win. By focusing your research on personalized vaccines with mRna technologya new one has been discovered therapy than in the former clinical trials gave excellent results.

The study was published in the journal Naturemany oncologists have declared that this novelty represents a hope for all patients, especially those affected by one of the most dangerous forms of pancreatic cancer, i.e.pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, very aggressive and unfortunately also among the most popular. This form of cancer typically involves a very low survivalwhich is less than five years with mortality dell’88%precisely because the recurrences are frequent and also after the eventual surgerythe success rate remains limited.

PANCREAS CANCER, TOWARDS EXPERIMENTATION OF NEW MRNA VACCINES

The doctors of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center di New Yorkthey started the first tests, involving 16 patients affected by pancreatic cancer untreatable surgically, who were given the new mRNA vaccine based on antigens produced by Pfizer/Biontech. It was therefore observed that in 18 months subsequent, the vaccine had retarding effects regarding the onset of relapses in 50% of patients. In 8 of the 16 volunteers involved in practice, the vaccine contributed to the development of an enhanced immune system response.

So the long-term phase 1 clinical trial worked, and now researchers are ready to apply the authorization to switch to one next phase of the experiment which will involve many more patients. Although some experts remain cautious, such as Drew Weissmandirector of the institute Rna Innovation della Pennsylvania who commented in the newspaper Scientific American That “it will still take time before really determine the effectiveness of the vaccinealso considering risks and possibilities adverse effects“.

