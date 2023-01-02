New cure for pancreatic cancer. It was developed by a group of American scientists, who in an article published in thethe scientific journal Nature Cancer indicate that they have found a more effective therapy. Like? Using immunotherapy. The researchers come fromMD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas and performed a combination with immunotherapy targeting T-cell checkpoints and myeloid suppressor cells. In this way, the antitumor response was improved in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, how the new treatment works

As a first step, researchers successfully reprogrammed the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME). Then they used the complete immunological profiles in human and mouse pancreatic tumors. For what reason? To identify the mechanisms by which this tumor resists immunotherapy and thus study the therapeutic targets. As a next step they neutralized several immunosuppressive mechanisms other than TIME and found it improves survival.

The immune checkpoint

The triple combination therapy produced a healing response “unprecedented in our models,” said Ronald DePinho, study author and professor of cancer biology. And it also managed to go beyond the hypothesis that pancreatic cancer is impervious to immunotherapy. One of the main reasons pancreatic cancer has such a low survival rate is that it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. Additionally, it is considered “non-immunogenic,” meaning it does not respond to certain commonly used immune checkpoint inhibitors (anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4). This is partly due to immunosuppressive conditions in TIME, but the mechanisms underlying this resistance are not fully understood. Hence the discovery.

The intuition

The researchers inhibited CXCR2, a protein associated with immunosuppressive cell recruitment. That it reduced MDSC migration and stopped tumor growth, but was not curative. This led the researchers to consider a combination targeting 41BB, LAG3 and CXCR2: it was this triple combination that produced complete tumor regression and has improved overall survival in 90% of preclinical models.

The results

The new therapy achieved complete tumor regression in over 20% of cases. “These are encouraging results, especially considering the lack of effective immunotherapy options in pancreatic cancer,” DePinho said. “By targeting the mechanisms that hamper the immune response, we give T cells a fighting chance against these cancers.” In light of these findings, the study authors are optimistic that pancreatic cancers and even other “non-immunogenic” cancers could become vulnerable to combination immunotherapy.