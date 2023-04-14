Pancreatic cancer – A new clinical study is about to start in Naples to test the combination of a drug usually used for lower cholesterol and an antiepileptic which could be enhance the effect of chemotherapy in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas changing tumor biology.

The intuition comes from a study conducted at theNational Cancer Institute Irccs «Fondazione G. Pascale» of Naples by the Experimental Pharmacology Unit, coordinated by Elena DiGennaro that together with the female researchers Federica Iannelli, Serena Roca, Francesca Bruzzese and Alessandra Leonewill enroll the first patients next month.

The clinical study is called «Vespa», is coordinated by the scientific director of the Cancer Institute of Naples, Alfredo Budillonand by the director of the Clinical and Experimental Oncology Unit for abdominal tumors, Anthony Avalloneand was funded by European project «Remedi4all»which sees Pascale as a partner with 23 other institutions with the aim of building a permanent structure in Europe on the “repositioning” of drugs, i.e. the use of drugs already approved or used in humans for purposes other than their original indication.

And this the case of valproic acid and simvastatin a strategy tested for many diseases, with the advantage of being able to save costs and times in the development of the drug «The “Vespa” study – explains Budillon – was conceived from the beginning as centered on patients and was designed and developed in collaboration with one of the main European organizations of cancer patients, the “Cancer Patients Europe” which will in fact have a representative on the steering committee of the study with the director of the organization based in Brussels, Antonella Cardonewho will join me and Anthony Avallone and statistics Diana Giannarelli of the Gemelli Polyclinic».

The clinical study also received funding from the Ministry of Health in the context of targeted research and makes use of three main Italian partners, the San Raffaele Institute of Milan, with the Unit directed by Michael Renithe University of Verona with the Oncology Unit directed by Michael Milella and the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome with the Oncology Unit directed by Giampaolo Tortoraand of an important Spanish partner, the Ramon y Cajal Institute of Madrid with its scientific director Maria Laura Garcia Bermejo and the doctor Mercedes Rodriguez-Garrote.

«Congratulations to our scientific director for the approval of a project of this magnitude. Seeing the world through patient eyes it is the dimension with which we must increasingly be able to deal with”, declares the general director of the Neapolitan oncological center, Attilio Bianchi.

