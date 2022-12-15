GIANLUCA VIALLI -NEWSBY-

Often the private lives of VIPs turn the spotlight on important issues, such as bad diseases. As happened with Fedez last spring, when she announced to everyone that she urgently had to go under the knife for having discovered that she had a rare pancreatic tumor. Or Gianluca Vialli who has been living with this cancer for about 5 years.

The former footballer and head of delegation of the national team, Gianluca Vialli, since he found out he has pancreatic cancer, his life has changed, even though he hasn’t stopped a single moment, to devote himself to his profession and his greatest passion, football. But what is this monster that attacks people and is unleashed in this organ located in the abdomen?

A difficult phase for Gianluca Vialli

Pancreatic cancer it is one of the most aggressive tumors. Gianluca Vialli knows it well, especially in recent times when evil it’s putting him to the testforcing him to stop.

The 58-year-old head of the Azzurri delegationhe indeed announced to the Football Associationwho will not be able to participate in the next national team matches scheduled for 2023 and not even for the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship. Now the priority is his health and he will have to put all his energy and strength into play, also psychicto help his body overcome this difficult phase of the disease.

What is the pancreas

Il pancreas is a gland of the digestive system and is located in the upper part of the abdomen, but posterior to the other organs. The non-profit organization that supports research and patients with pancreatic cancer, Nadia Valsecchi Foundationexplained that it can arrive to 15 cm in size and can weigh up to 100 grams. The functions it has within our body are fundamental. The pancreas indeed produces important hormones, come insulin and glucagonwhich have the fundamental task of level blood sugaras well as producing enzymes for digesting food.

Pancreatic cancer it has the dubious distinction of killing nearly 13,000 people a year and today it represents the third cause of cancer death, although it is reaching the second position due to its difficult diagnosis. When pancreatic cancer is discovered, it is almost always too late. Paradoxically also the research for the cure of this ugly pathology it is slow due to lack of funds.

Alarm bells not to be underestimated

For this type of cancer, the timeliness with which it is diagnosed is crucial for a probable recovery. And not everyone is lucky, as for example Fedez, who said he discovered it “by chance” while doing checks for other problems. That’s why it’s important to know its “signals” in order to activate it an investigative visitin case of suspicions and subsequently, if necessary, to intervene surgically.



But what are the symptoms that should not be underestimated? A persistent back pain or sharp pain in the upper abdomen. He should also be suspicious of the sudden loss of appetite and the consequent loss of weight. A yellowish discoloration of the face and eyes, unusual itching and a change in digestion and bowel habits. It also affects family history and incorrect habits such as alcohol abuse and smoking.

