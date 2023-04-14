The combination of a drug usually used to lower the cholesterol it’s a antiepilettico they would enhance the effect of chemotherapy in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas by modifying the biology of the tumor. The happy intuition comes from a study conducted at Pascale by the Experimental Pharmacology Unit, coordinated by Elena DiGennaro who, together with the researchers Federica Iannelli, Serena Roca, Francesca Bruzzese and Alessandra Leone, will enroll the first patients next month.

The clinical study is called VESPA and is coordinated by the scientific director of the Naples Cancer Institute, Alfredo Budillon and by the director of the Clinical and Experimental Oncology Unit for abdominal tumors, Antonio Avallone, and was funded by the European REMEDI4all project, which sees Pascale as a partner with 23 other institutions with the aim of building a permanent structure in Europe on the “repositioning” of drugs, ie the use of drugs already approved and/or used in humans for purposes other than their original indication. This is the case of valproic acid and simvastatin, a tested strategy for many diseases, with the advantage of being able to save costs and time in drug development

“The VESPA study – explains the scientific director of Pascale, Alfredo Budillon – was conceived from the outset as “patient-centred” and was designed and developed in collaboration with one of the leading European cancer patient organisations, “Cancer Patient Europe” which will in fact have its own representative on the study steering committee with the director of the organization based in Brussels, Antonella Cardone, who will support me and Antonio Avallone and the statistician Diana Giannarelli of the Gemelli Polyclinic”.

The clinical study also received funding from the Ministry of Health in the context of Targeted Research and makes use of three main Italian partners, the San Raffaele Institute in Milan with the Unit directed by Michele Reni, the University of Verona with the ‘Oncology Unit directed by Michele Milella and the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome with the Oncology Unit directed by Gianpaolo Tortora, and an important Spanish partner, the Raymon Y Cajal Institute, the main Clinical Research Institution in Madrid with its scientific director Maria Laura Garcia Bermejo and Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez Garrote.

“Congratulations to our scientific director – says the general manager of the Neapolitan oncology centre, Attilio Bianchi – for the approval of a project of this magnitude. Looking at the world through the eyes of the patient is the dimension with which we must increasingly be able to deal with”.