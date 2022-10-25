from True Martinella

The sudden onset of diabetes and clear stools are among the signs of the disease. The interventions should only be performed in centers with experience. Five years after diagnosis, only 10% of patients are still alive

Few and slow, yet even for nonel pancreatic cancer there has been progress in recent years: life expectancy, which was for the most part a few months for a growing number of patients who are able to operate today, reaches up to three years. Certainly much less than other types of cancer and, above all, what the people concerned, their families and the specialists who treat them hope for.

What changed Patients often feel alone facing a difficult neoplasm, with a severe prognosis – he says Massimo Falconi, president of the Italian pancreas study association (AISP) during the annual congress just held in Bergamo -. We experts in this pathology have worked hard, done a lot of research and have arrived at small-big achievements: in the last 20 years the efficacy and safety of chemotherapy have improved thanks to the increase in available drugs and their use in combination. We figured out and demonstrated which chemo to administer before surgery and for how long. It is now evident that the operation should only be done in centers with certain requirements, where more expert hands are concentrated. And we have also discovered some types of people most at risk of getting sick, in motion that we can “monitor” them (such as carriers of mutated BRCA genes). So we have gained months of life for each patient, precious months, but certainly not enough. See also David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament died overnight

Little research is done For more than 40 years, the AISP has integrated all the professionals interested in scientific research and treatment of pancreatic diseases in a multidisciplinary context (surgeons, oncologists, gastroenterologists, radiologists, radiotherapists and others). The mission of the educational, scientific and supportive association for patients and families. Too little research is done on this tumor and it is almost entirely financed by patient associations, almost all born in memory of someone who no longer exists – he explains Silvia Carrara, Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy at the Humanitas of Milan, which in AISP follows the relationships with the patients’ representatives -. It is the relatives who roll up their sleeves to find the funds to be allocated to studies and experiments. We have to thank them, the pharmaceutical industry invests very little in this sector. Even from the institutions, slow in making decisions, much more support is needed – he continues Michele Reni, oncologist and head of the strategic clinical coordination program of the Pancreas Center at San Raffaele in Milan -. A few years ago, the trials revealed a new drug that was effective in a small percentage of patients, but unfortunately it was not approved in Italy. For years, then, we have been waiting for the creation of Pancreas Units, that is, hospital centers that have a highly specialized team and certain criteria to be able to treat a pancreatic tumor: a decisive step.

Symptoms Pancreatic cancer is insidious because at an early stage it does not give particular symptoms and the most evident signs appear when it has now begun to spread to the surrounding organs or has obstructed the biliary tract – remember Alessandro Zerbi, head of pancreatic surgery of the Humanitas Institute in Milan -. well speak to a doctor in case of sudden onset of diabetes in an adult without specific risk factors; persistent pain in the stomach area or in the back at the transition point between the chest and abdomen; significant unjustifiable weight loss; steatorrea



(ie light, oily, poorly formed stools, which tend to float); appearance of trumbles in the veins of the legs, especially at a young age or without specific risk factors; persistent diarrhea not explained by other causes.

Too many deaths in inexperienced hospitals Several studies show that, numbers in hand, that specialized centers are needed: of the 395 Italian hospitals surveyed by a research coordinated by San Raffaele and published in the British Journal of Surgery in 2020, as many as 300 (77% of the structures) had it averages only three pancreatic operations per year. A number too low, considering that pancreatic surgery is the most complex of the entire abdominal area – underlines Falconi, director of the San Raffaele Pancreas Center -. The result is that local mortality varies from 3% in the most excellent and larger-volume centers to over 25% in other less experienced centers, with disastrous results for patients.

Every year 14 thousand new diagnoses in Italy In Italy, pancreatic cancer strikes about every year 14,000 people, most of them between 60 and 80 years old. Aggressive and still difficult to fight (10% of patients live on average 5 years after diagnosis), it remains a difficult enemy to fight also because it is often discovered at an advanced stage. But life expectancy increases if you manage to have an early diagnosis, so don't ignore some alarm bells and do everything possible to prevent it – concludes Reni -. In addition to smoking, diabetes, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle, chronic pancreatitis, a permanent inflammatory state among the most serious consequences of chronic alcohol abuse, increases the chances of developing pancreatic cancer. In the end, family history responsible for nearly 10% of pancreatic cancers, which in some cases can be explained in the context of known genetically transmitted diseases.